ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
02/15 04:03:25 pm
89.86 USD   +0.19%
Entergy : Mississippi Announces Promotions

02/18/2019 | 05:18pm EST

News Center > Entergy Mississippi Announces Promotions

For Immediate Release

02/18/2019

JACKSON, Mississippi - Three experienced Entergy leaders will move into new roles as the company continues evolving into the utility of the future:

Jeremy Vanderloo, vice president, regulatory affairs--Vanderloo joined Entergy's legal department in 2009, with primary responsibility for representing Entergy Mississippi before the Mississippi Public Service Commission. He previously practiced electric utility regulatory and employee benefits law with Wise Carter Child & Caraway, P.A. Vanderloo graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of major. Vanderloo earned both his Juris Doctor and MBA from Mississippi College.

Tianna Raby, managing counsel, regulatory affairs--Raby joined Entergy as senior counsel in the legal department in 2014 and was named managing counsel in 2017. Prior to joining Entergy, Raby was a partner in the Jackson office of a civil litigation defense firm where she defended clients in a wide spectrum of claims. Raby obtained her Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and graduated magna cum laude from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a degree in Human Communications Studies. Active in her community, Raby volunteers with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer Program and is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., The Links, Inc. and the Junior League of Jackson.

Katrina Dawson Huttie, manager of regulatory affairs--Huttie joined Entergy in 1984 and was the first female certified public accountant to be employed by Entergy Mississippi. She has held management roles in accounting, auditing, risk management, government and oversight. Huttie is certified as an internal auditor, fraud examiner and information systems auditor. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as vice president of the Jackson chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors. Huttie graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi College with a degree in accounting.

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 449,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergy-mississippi.com

twitter.com/EntergyMS

facebook.com/EntergyMS

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:17:02 UTC
