Entergy : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership

07/17/2019

Fourteen counties share $75,000 in matching economic development grants

Grenada, Mississippi- The Greater Grenada Partnership will receive $2,500 from Entergy Mississippi to develop the new entity's brand. The grant will also help establish a website design as the foundation for creating a responsive digital platform to provide information and analysis to site selectors, businesses and developers interested in the Grenada region.

The organization is one of 14 in the state that will share $75,000 in grants for projects to make them more attractive to companies looking to expand or locate new facilities.

In its third year, Entergy's Excellerator Competitive Communities program provided 50/50 matching grants in three categories: marketing, site readiness and organizational excellence.

This year, marketing grant applications like the one from Greater Grenada Partnership topped the list for the innovative program.

'This shows that our communities are enhancing the ways they promote their communities to site selectors,' said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. 'This will ultimately lead to more innovative economic development organizations that use the latest trends in marketing technology and communication.'

Gardner noted that developing and maintaining quality industrial sites is a priority.

'The company continues to invest in site readiness that supports industrial growth and sustainability,' he said. 'The sites that we develop in partnership with our communities today will house the companies and workforce of the future.'

Grants were also provided for organizational excellence, as the health and structure of a community's economic development organization is critical to its success, Gardner noted.

'Their leaders guide and facilitate economic and community development efforts,' he added. 'So, we support nurturing successful economic development organizations.'

Other winning counties for this year are:

MARKETING

Claiborne-Claiborne County Economic Development District

Leake-Leake County Development Association

Tate-Tate County Economic Development Foundation/Chamber

Tunica-Tunica County Economic Development Foundation/Chamber

Warren-Vicksburg-Warren County Partnership

Yazoo: Yazoo County Economic Development District

SITE READINESS

Madison-Madison County Economic Development Authority

Montgomery-Montgomery County Economic Development Foundation

Pike-Pike County Economic Development District

Rankin-Rankin First Economic Development Authority

ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Adams-Natchez, Inc. Economic Development

Sunflower-Sunflower County Economic Development District

Washington-Washington County Economic Alliance

Along with assessments and grants, the Excellerator program offers training and workshops to all counties in Entergy's service area. The Entergy Mississippi economic development team works with communities throughout the year to help prepare them for growth.

'This is about more than enhancing economic development. We're investing in our communities so that customers can have opportunities without having to leave the state,' said Gardner. 'Through this program, we're helping people stay and thrive in Mississippi.'

Learn more about economic development at Entergy and key tools to help our communities grow at goentergy.com/our-region/mississippi/.

Entergy Mississippi, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

