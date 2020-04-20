Insights > Entergy Mississippi Completes Easter Storm Restoration

By: Leyla Goodsell • Senior Communications Specialist

04/20/2020

Entergy Mississippi crews have restored service to nearly 41,000 customers who lost power during storms that struck our service area on Sunday, April 12. Entergy's grid sustained considerable damage, mostly north of a line from Yazoo City to Kosciusko, and several communities were without power for nearly a week. Damage included more than 427 broken poles, 890 spans of wire down, and damage to 94 transformers. More than 1,150 field workers, contractors and support staff assisted with our restoration efforts. All customers affected by this storm who can safely accept electrical service have been restored.

If you are still without power, you should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If your electric meter or the wiring is damaged, contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, call 1-800-9OUTAGE, 1-800-968-8243.

Another wave of severe weather caused additional outages on Sunday, April 19, primarily affecting customers from I-20 to the southern part of our service territory. At peak, 4,905 customers were without power. We expect to restore power to all customers affected by this storm by end of the day today. Customers can visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages tool to check estimated restoration times for their area.

Tags MississippiStorm Center Leyla Goodsell Senior Communications Specialist