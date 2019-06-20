Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Mississippi Continues Restoration Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Mississippi Continues Restoration Efforts

06/21/2019

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory, Thursday morning, June 20, causing numerous outages which peaked at 10,164 customers. Damage assessment continues, and additional resources have been brought in to assist in the restoration effort. As of 6 p.m. 5,895 customers have been restored. We will continue to work to restore power to the remaining 4,269 customers.

Bolivar County

Benoit

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Crews continue to work in the area. There are broken poles and wire down. Approximately 200 customers are without power in the town of Benoit. We estimate power to be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Beulah

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Poles are broken on Hwy 1 and crews are working to restore power. Approximately 200 are out in Beulah. All customers that can safely take power, will be restored by 10 pm, Thursday, June 20.

Cleveland

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Crews are working west and south of Cleveland to restore power. Trees are down on power on lines at the County Club, restoration is lengthy, due to thick vegetation. Approximately 500 customers are without power. All customer that can safely take power will be restored late Thursday, June 20.

Gunnison

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. There are several broken poles and scattered broken cross arms and wire down throughout the town and assessment is ongoing. There are approximately 150 customers still without power. We estimate power to be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Rosedale

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy continues to assess damage in Rosedale. There are approximately 12 broken poles and scattered cross arms broken and wire down throughout the town. Approximately 1250 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Grenada County

Elliott

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is still assessing damage. Currently 279 customers are without power.

Grenada

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is still assessing damage. Currently 279 customers are without power.

Kilmichael

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Approximate 80 customers are without power. Power lines are down and a transformer needs replacing on Hwy 82. A crew is on site and all customers that can safely take power will be restored by 10 pm, June 20.

Stewart

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Approximately 53 customers are without power. Power lines are down and a crew on site restoring power. All customer that can safely take power should be restored by 10 pm, Thursday, June 20.

Holmes County

Lexington

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. All customer that can safely take power will be restored by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

Pickens

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. There are trees on power lines. Crews are working to restore power. We estimate the Castalian Springs road area will be restored by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

West

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Customers on or near 9000 Attala road and 1900 Hwy 43 are without power and crews are working to restore power. We estimate power to be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Washington County

Metcalfe

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is continuing assessment in the Metcalfe area. Approximately 50 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

Sharkey County

Anguilla

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is continuing assessment in the Anguilla area. Approximately 335 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

Rolling Fork

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is continuing assessment in the Rolling Fork area. Approximately 9 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely Thursday, June 20.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 01:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
09:19pENTERGY : Mississippi Continues Restoration Efforts
PU
01:49pNEW ANALYSIS : Entergy Helps Lead Utility Industry in U.S. Emissions Reduction
PU
12:28pENTERGY : Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer..
AQ
06:46aENTERGY : Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer..
PR
06/19ENTERGY : Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation
PU
06/18ENTERGY CORPORATION : - New Analysis U.S. Power Sector Continues March Away from..
AQ
06/18ENTERGY : New Legislation Improves State's Economic Competitiveness
PU
06/17ENTERGY : Honored with 2019 Pro Patria Award
PU
06/17NEW ANALYSIS : U.S. Power Sector Continues March Away from Coal; In 2017, for fi..
AQ
06/17NEW ANALYSIS : U.S. Power Sector Continues March Away from Coal
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 895 M
EBIT 2019 1 869 M
Net income 2019 1 090 M
Debt 2019 19 651 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 18,23
P/E ratio 2020 18,47
EV / Sales 2019 3,29x
EV / Sales 2020 3,36x
Capitalization 19 464 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION19.07%18 617
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.65%95 586
ENEL22.32%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.56%62 627
IBERDROLA26.96%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.95%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About