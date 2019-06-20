Insights > Entergy Mississippi Continues Restoration Efforts

06/21/2019

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory, Thursday morning, June 20, causing numerous outages which peaked at 10,164 customers. Damage assessment continues, and additional resources have been brought in to assist in the restoration effort. As of 6 p.m. 5,895 customers have been restored. We will continue to work to restore power to the remaining 4,269 customers.

Bolivar County

Benoit

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Crews continue to work in the area. There are broken poles and wire down. Approximately 200 customers are without power in the town of Benoit. We estimate power to be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Beulah

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Poles are broken on Hwy 1 and crews are working to restore power. Approximately 200 are out in Beulah. All customers that can safely take power, will be restored by 10 pm, Thursday, June 20.

Cleveland

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Crews are working west and south of Cleveland to restore power. Trees are down on power on lines at the County Club, restoration is lengthy, due to thick vegetation. Approximately 500 customers are without power. All customer that can safely take power will be restored late Thursday, June 20.

Gunnison

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. There are several broken poles and scattered broken cross arms and wire down throughout the town and assessment is ongoing. There are approximately 150 customers still without power. We estimate power to be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Rosedale

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy continues to assess damage in Rosedale. There are approximately 12 broken poles and scattered cross arms broken and wire down throughout the town. Approximately 1250 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Grenada County

Elliott

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is still assessing damage. Currently 279 customers are without power.

Grenada

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is still assessing damage. Currently 279 customers are without power.

Kilmichael

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Approximate 80 customers are without power. Power lines are down and a transformer needs replacing on Hwy 82. A crew is on site and all customers that can safely take power will be restored by 10 pm, June 20.

Stewart

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Approximately 53 customers are without power. Power lines are down and a crew on site restoring power. All customer that can safely take power should be restored by 10 pm, Thursday, June 20.

Holmes County

Lexington

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. All customer that can safely take power will be restored by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

Pickens

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. There are trees on power lines. Crews are working to restore power. We estimate the Castalian Springs road area will be restored by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

West

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Customers on or near 9000 Attala road and 1900 Hwy 43 are without power and crews are working to restore power. We estimate power to be restored to all customers who can take power safely by Friday, June 21.

Washington County

Metcalfe

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is continuing assessment in the Metcalfe area. Approximately 50 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

Sharkey County

Anguilla

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is continuing assessment in the Anguilla area. Approximately 335 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely by 10 pm Thursday, June 20.

Rolling Fork

Severe thunderstorms and high winds moved through the Entergy Mississippi territory causing numerous outages. Entergy is continuing assessment in the Rolling Fork area. Approximately 9 customers are without power. We estimate that power should be restored to all customers who can take power safely Thursday, June 20.