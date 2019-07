Insights > Entergy Mississippi Prepares for Tropical Storm Barry

07/11/2019

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to further develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Although the latest projections indicate a central Louisiana landfall, we continue to prepare for the possibility that this weather system may impact Entergy Mississippi service areas with severe thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rains.

We are continuously learning and improving from previous storm experiences. We are aware of the damage major storms have caused in recent years and are ready to take appropriate action before, during and following any severe weather event. Based on previous storm responses and annual storm exercises, we are constantly updating and improving operations surrounding severe weather.

We've worked to storm harden our system. From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.

Storm Ready is our internal process of continuous planning, preparation and training. An early step, when facing a storm, is to prepare to bring in extra personnel to support the effort. Weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge from past storms are used to predict the estimated number of customers without power and the number of days needed to restore power. Power is restored faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into your personal storm plan. Remember, safety first. Once the storm passes, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.

We ask that every customer take the appropriate action to prepare for this storm also.

Get Prepared

Preparation for potential severe weather is vital for us and for you, our highly valued customers.

Above all, stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website for planning tools that can help guide you through the decisions you need to make.

Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should prepare to protect your home.

Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on hand during severe weather.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms.

Safety is our core value and always comes first. Then, restoring power is the top priority and first order of business.

We assemble and organize the workforce needed to safely and quickly restore service to all our customers.

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels: Download our free app for your smartphone at http://entergy.com/app . Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374. Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages Follow us on Twitter or Facebook Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243). Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.