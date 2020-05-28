MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Mississippi Rates to Drop Beginning in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:46am EDT

News Center > Entergy Mississippi Rates to Drop Beginning in June

For Immediate Release
Entergy Mississippi Rates to Drop Beginning in June

05/28/2020

With $9.71 decrease, bills are 25 percent below the national average

JACKSON, Miss. - Entergy Mississippi rates will drop from June through September, some of the hottest months of the year when energy use is often high. The typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will pay $9.71 less, or less than $98. That is approximately 25 percent below the national average, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

'With the economic hit Mississippians have taken from the COVID-19 fall-out, this is welcome news for our customers,' said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. 'We know residential energy use is up due to many people being home when they ordinarily wouldn't be, so this reduction should help offset that.'

Electric rates rise and fall year-to-year based on many factors. In this case, it is due to an over-recovery of fuel costs. Like all utilities, Entergy estimates its fuel costs each year. If the company collects more than it spends for fuel costs, it refunds the money back to customers through lower rates. If the company under-collects fuel costs, rates go up to cover the difference. Entergy passes fuel costs on to the customer with no profit to the company.

'Low rates help our state attract large employers to Mississippi,' Fisackerly added. 'We'll need that as we work to rebuild our state's economy.'

Other reasons for Entergy Mississippi's current low rates include:

  • low natural gas prices;
  • the company's purchase of more efficient, low-cost natural gas power plants;
  • upgrading Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in recent years to get 13 percent more low-cost nuclear power from the same plant;
  • joining MISO, which gives the company access to power from many sources around the country and creates a more competitive market, and
  • streamlining the company to make our operations more cost efficient.

Bills are a combination of rates and usage. To further lower bills, customers can use less electricity by being more energy-efficient. For tips on how to lower usage, visit Entergy's Save Me Money Web page. For help with bill payment or other needs related to COVID-19, visit Entergy's customer resource page .

To help small businesses, Entergy Mississippi has created a hub of resources to connect owners to information, tools and opportunities that could help them during the COVID-19 pandemic. These resources are at entergy.com/covid-19/mssmbiz/.

Entergy Mississippi, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

-30-

entergy-mississippi.com

twitter.com/EntergyMS

facebook.com/EntergyMS

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 13:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
09:46aENTERGY : Mississippi Rates to Drop Beginning in June
PU
08:36aENTERGY : Mississippi Expands Utility Bill Relief Options for Customers
PU
05/25ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Entergy Texas Creates Resource Hubs for Residential and ..
AQ
05/19ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18ENTERGY : A Safety Conversation with Josh Vance
PU
05/15ENTERGY : Natural Gas Customers Getting New Tools Through Meter Upgrades
AQ
05/15ENTERGY : Thompson, Garland, Johnson, Hartman Promoted into Customer Service Pos..
AQ
05/13ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Thompson, Garland, Johnson, Hartman Promoted into Custom..
AQ
05/13ENTERGY : Thompson, Garland, Johnson, Hartman Promoted into Customer Service Pos..
AQ
05/13ENTERGY : 2019 Advocacy and Political Contributions Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 922 M
EBIT 2020 2 058 M
Net income 2020 1 098 M
Debt 2020 21 062 M
Yield 2020 3,77%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,66x
Capitalization 19 910 M
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 113,89 $
Last Close Price 99,47 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-16.74%19 910
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.43%118 021
ENEL S.P.A.-6.87%73 520
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.52%68 449
IBERDROLA4.62%67 808
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.21%61 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group