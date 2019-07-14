Insights > Entergy Mississippi Restoration Update by County

07/15/2019

Hurricane Barry weakened as a tropical storm and is now a tropical depression that continues to move slowly causing numerous outages. Mississippi will have locally heavy thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes that will be possible through Monday with the incoming rain bands. We are assessing damage and restoring service to our customers where it is safe to do so.

Walthall County

Tylertown

As of Sunday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m., 647 customers are without power as the remants of Hurricane Barry passed through the area earlier causing damage. We are well prepared for the restoration process and currently Entergy workers and contractors are in the Tylertown area. Damage assessment is ongoing. On Highway 48 between Pike 93 Central and Walker Bridge Road 2 poles are broken along with down power lines. Access is limited in this area and additional equipment is needed to restore power. As crews continue to restore power, the majority of customers that can take power are expected to be restored by late Sunday, July 14. We expect some customers in the Tylertown area will be without power until Monday, July 15. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Copiah County

Crystal Springs

As of this report 33 customers are without power. All customers that can safely receive power are estimated to be restored by Sunday, July 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Washington County

Greenville

As of this report 344 customers are without power. There is a broken pole behind 954 N. Broadway. All customers that can safely receive power are estimated to be restored by Sunday, July 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Warren County

Vicksburg

As of this report 118 customers are without power. All customers that can safely receive power is estimated to be restored by Sunday, July 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Lincoln County

Brookhaven

As of this report 38 customers are without power. All customers that can safely receive power are estimated to be restored by Sunday, July 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Hinds County

Jackson - North

As of this report 92 customers are without power. All customers that can safely receive power are estimated to be restored by Sunday, July 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Jackson - South

As of this report 163 customers are without power. All customers that can safely receive power are estimated to be restored by Sunday, July 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Carroll County

Vaiden

As of this report 512 customers are without power. All customers that can safely receive power are estimated to be restored by Sunday, July 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional damages.

Sharkey County

Rolling Fork

There are four houses near 7362 and 7308 Hwy 61 South in Rolling Fork that will remain out until the water lowers to access these locations. We will make a site visit Monday, July 15 to determine when power can be restored.

