Insights > Entergy Mississippi Restoration Update for April 24

By: Mara Hartmann • Sr Lead Communications Specialist

04/24/2020

A line of severe thunderstorms with strong winds passed through Mississippi causing 26,836 customer outages at peak across the state. As of 6 p.m. April 24, more than 24,000 customers have been restored. The remaining outages are in McComb and Summit in Pike County. Entergy estimates that most customers will be restored by 10 PM Friday and we are optimistic that we will be able to complete restoration by the end of the day Saturday. Damage estimates for this storm included 90 broken poles, 357 spans of wire down, 37 damaged transformers and 50 broken cross arms with the majority of that damage being in McComb and Summit.

Additional crews are helping with the the restoration. Please continue to respect our utility workers by providing them with the space needed to complete restoration work as we take extra measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

