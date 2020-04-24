Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Mississippi Restoration Update for April 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Mississippi Restoration Update for April 24

Entergy Mississippi Restoration Update for April 24
By: Mara Hartmann • Sr Lead Communications Specialist

04/24/2020

A line of severe thunderstorms with strong winds passed through Mississippi causing 26,836 customer outages at peak across the state. As of 6 p.m. April 24, more than 24,000 customers have been restored. The remaining outages are in McComb and Summit in Pike County. Entergy estimates that most customers will be restored by 10 PM Friday and we are optimistic that we will be able to complete restoration by the end of the day Saturday. Damage estimates for this storm included 90 broken poles, 357 spans of wire down, 37 damaged transformers and 50 broken cross arms with the majority of that damage being in McComb and Summit.

Additional crews are helping with the the restoration. Please continue to respect our utility workers by providing them with the space needed to complete restoration work as we take extra measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mara Hartmann
Sr Lead Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 01:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
02:38pENTERGY : Named 2020 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation
PU
04/23ENTERGY : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually
PR
04/23ENTERGY : Commits $1.3M for COVID-19 Relief
AQ
04/23ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Nuclear Professionals Return Arkansas Nuclear One's Unit..
AQ
04/22ENTERGY : Merritt Named Vice President of Continuous Improvement
PU
04/21ENTERGY : ENO, Burns & McDonnell Partner to Deliver Protective Gear to New Orlea..
PU
04/20ENTERGY : Mississippi Completes Easter Storm Restoration
PU
04/18ENTERGY : Arkansas Restoration Efforts for April 12 Thunderstorms
PU
04/17ENTERGY : Arkansas Works to Restore Final Outages Friday, Saturday
PU
04/16ENTERGY : Arkansas Restores Power to Majority of Customers with Storm-related Ou..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 920 M
EBIT 2020 2 102 M
Net income 2020 1 077 M
Debt 2020 20 175 M
Yield 2020 3,84%
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
EV / Sales2021 3,62x
Capitalization 19 586 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119,00  $
Last Close Price 97,53  $
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-18.59%19 473
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.42%118 022
ENEL S.P.A.-16.20%65 229
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.14%64 472
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.68%62 481
IBERDROLA0.30%61 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group