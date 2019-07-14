Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Mississippi Restores Power After Barry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Mississippi Restores Power After Barry

07/14/2019

Hurricane Barry, downgraded to a tropical storm, continues moving slowly northward over west-central Louisiana and is causing some outages in Mississippi.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday along Louisiana's central coast near Intracoastal City.

We are restoring service to our customers where it is safe to do so and assessing damage. Strong winds and heavy rains continue to be a threat to our service area.

Safety is an Entergy key value and always comes first. Then, restoring power is a core value and first order of business. We have started restoration where it is safe to do so.

  • Restoration workers who were staged near the storm impact area, are moving to damaged areas to start the restoration process as weather conditions improve.
  • First, we will restore power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations, and communication systems.
  • Then we will concentrate our resources on what gets the greatest number of customers restored the fastest.
  • Please do not approach utility workers at the job site because these can be dangerous locations and interruptions will slow their progress.

You can make sure your home or business is ready for us to restore your power.

  • Check outside your home or business for damage to your electrical equipment.
  • If the meter or any of the piping and wires on the outside wall of your home or business is missing or looks damaged, call an electrician to make repairs.
  • If your home or business has been flooded, you will need to contact the city or county where you live or work for an electrical inspection before service can be restored.
  • Entergy Storm Center has information to help you know how to spot damages.

As we complete our assessment and begin restoration, we will keep our communities informed using the following channels:

  • Download our free app for your smartphone at http://entergy.com/app.
  • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages
  • Follow us on Twitter or Facebook
  • Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
  • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 16:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:55pENTERGY : Damage Assessments and Restoration Continues Throughout Louisiana
PU
12:35pENTERGY : Our Louisiana Workforce Now Exceeds 3,900 Workers
PU
12:35pENTERGY : Mississippi Restores Power After Barry
PU
11:10aENTERGY : Hurricane Barry Update
PU
07/13ENTERGY : Continuing Barry Restoration Efforts
PU
07/13HURRICANE BARRY UPDATE : Entergy Mississippi Teams Ready to Respond
PU
07/13ENTERGY : Crews Working to Restore Power Where it is Safe to Do So
PU
07/13ENTERGY : Our workers are ready to start restoring power as soon as the weather ..
PU
07/12ENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana
PU
07/12BARRY UPDATE : Louisiana workforce totals over 2,800
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 889 M
EBIT 2019 2 058 M
Net income 2019 1 024 M
Debt 2019 19 115 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 20 605 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 104  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.35%20 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.08%100 768
ENEL27.89%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.78%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.45%62 512
IBERDROLA21.83%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About