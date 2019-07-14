Insights > Entergy Mississippi Restores Power After Barry

07/14/2019

Hurricane Barry, downgraded to a tropical storm, continues moving slowly northward over west-central Louisiana and is causing some outages in Mississippi.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday along Louisiana's central coast near Intracoastal City.

We are restoring service to our customers where it is safe to do so and assessing damage. Strong winds and heavy rains continue to be a threat to our service area.

Safety is an Entergy key value and always comes first. Then, restoring power is a core value and first order of business. We have started restoration where it is safe to do so.

Restoration workers who were staged near the storm impact area, are moving to damaged areas to start the restoration process as weather conditions improve.

First, we will restore power to critical community infrastructure and essential services such as hospitals, water treatment plants, police and fire stations, and communication systems.

Then we will concentrate our resources on what gets the greatest number of customers restored the fastest.

Please do not approach utility workers at the job site because these can be dangerous locations and interruptions will slow their progress.

You can make sure your home or business is ready for us to restore your power.

Check outside your home or business for damage to your electrical equipment.

If the meter or any of the piping and wires on the outside wall of your home or business is missing or looks damaged, call an electrician to make repairs.

If your home or business has been flooded, you will need to contact the city or county where you live or work for an electrical inspection before service can be restored.

Entergy Storm Center has information to help you know how to spot damages.

As we complete our assessment and begin restoration, we will keep our communities informed using the following channels: