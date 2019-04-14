News Center > Entergy Mississippi Restoring Power After Severe Storms
04/14/2019
Tornadoes, along with high winds and severe thunderstorms, moved through the Entergy Mississippi service area causing numerous outages. Additional crews are being brought in to help with the restoration effort. As of Sunday at noon, the customer outage count was 21,284. Updated information about outages, damage assessment and estimated restoration time will be updated later today, Sunday, April 14.
Pike and Lincoln County
Brookhaven, McComb, Hazlehurst
Due to the severe thunderstorms along with high winds that have moved through the area we experienced numerous outages. Entergy personnel are assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, we estimate service will be restored to most customers by 10 pm Sunday April 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.
Hinds County
Clinton, Utica, Bolton
Due to the severe thunderstorms along with high winds that have moved through the area we experienced numerous outages. Entergy personnel are assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, we estimate service will be restored to most customers by late Monday April 15. The estimated time of restoration could change as damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.
Jackson North/South
Due to the severe thunderstorms along with high winds that have moved through the area we experienced numerous outages. Entergy personnel are assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, we estimate service will be restored to most customers by late Monday April 15. The estimated time of restoration could change as damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.
Madison County
Madison, Flora, Canton
Due to the severe thunderstorms along with high winds that have moved through the area we experienced numerous outages. Entergy personnel are assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, we estimate service will be restored to most customers by 10 pm Sunday April 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.
Leake, Attala, Holmes
Mid-State
Due to the severe thunderstorms along with high winds that have moved through the area we experienced numerous outages. Entergy personnel are assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, we estimate service will be restored to most customers by 10 pm Sunday April 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.
Adams
Natchez
Due to the severe thunderstorms along with high winds that have moved through the area we experienced numerous outages. Entergy personnel are assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, we estimate service will be restored to most customers by 10 pm Sunday April 14. The estimated time of restoration could change as damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.
Warren County
Vicksburg, Bovina, Flowers
Due to the severe thunderstorms and tornados along with high winds that have moved through the area we experienced numerous outages. Entergy personnel are assessing damage and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible. At this time, we have identified extensive damage and are continuing to assess damage. We estimate service will be restored to most customers by Monday, April 15.
The estimated time of restoration could change as damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.
Customers can stay informed about our restoration efforts through many channels - the outage map, which can be viewed at www.entergy.com/viewoutages or via the Entergy app. Customers may also sign up to receive text updates via their mobile phone by signing up through their MyAccount online account at www.entergy.com.