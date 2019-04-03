Entergy : Mississippians among 2,600 Students, Teachers Attending Hamilton Performance

News Center > Mississippians among 2,600 Students, Teachers Attending Hamilton Performance

For Immediate Release

04/03/2019

JACKSON, Mississippi - Students and teachers from Jim Hill High School in Jackson and three other Mississippi high schools were among 2,600 others at a matinee performance of Hamilton. The musical took place at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre on Friday, March 29.

The Hamilton producers made tickets for this educational partnership available for $70. A grant from Entergy Corporation will help subsidize $60 of the ticket.

The performance gives students the opportunity to experience the innovative musical after several weeks of studying American history through a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation's Founding Fathers.

'This was a great opportunity for our students and I was happy to see them so excited,' said Antonio Johnson, vice principal at Jim Hill High School. 'They worked hard on developing monologues in preparation for the opportunity to perform on stage.'

In addition to seeing a performance of Hamilton, students participated in a Q&A with members of the Hamilton company. Students from various schools were chosen to perform an original work they created based on their classroom studies. These works - songs, rap, poetry, scenes, monologues - were performed on the Saenger Theatre Arts stage in front of their peers.

'At Entergy, we look for meaningful giving opportunities in the areas of education and community enrichment,' said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. 'The Hamilton Education Program is exactly the kind of effort we want to be a part of. It's an investment in the communities we serve and the things that make our service area a great place to live.'

The Hamilton Education Program is currently open to high school students studying American History in Title I schools. These schools have large concentrations of low-income students. The Gilder Lehrman Institute selects the schools after verifying their Title I status, on a first-come, first-served basis. Mississippi schools participating are Jim Hill High School (Jackson), Oak Grove High School (Hattiesburg), Pisgah High School (Brandon) and West Harrison High School (Gulfport).

About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History

Founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K-12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute's mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.

At the Institute's core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 70,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute's programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, and the Council of Independent Colleges

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergy-mississippi.com

twitter.com/EntergyMS

facebook.com/EntergyMS