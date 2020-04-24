Insights > Entergy Named 2020 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation

By: Corporate Editorial Team

04/24/2020

The Arbor Day Foundation has named Entergy a 2020 Tree Line USA® utility in honor of its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider's service area.



Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America's urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.



'Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,' said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. 'They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and a tolerable climate. Service providers like Entergydemonstrate that it's possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.'



Entergyachieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information on the Foundation and its programs can be found at arborday.org.