Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/24 03:06:43 pm
97.485 USD   +0.53%
02:38pENTERGY : Named 2020 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation
PU
04/23ENTERGY : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually
PR
04/23ENTERGY : Commits $1.3M for COVID-19 Relief
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Named 2020 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Named 2020 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation

Entergy Named 2020 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation
By: Corporate Editorial Team

04/24/2020

The Arbor Day Foundation has named Entergy a 2020 Tree Line USA® utility in honor of its commitment to proper tree pruning, planting and care in the provider's service area.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing practices that protect and enhance America's urban trees. Tree Line USA promotes the dual goals of delivering safe and reliable electricity while maintaining healthy community forests.

'Trees are a critical part of urban landscapes all across the United States,' said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. 'They provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water and a tolerable climate. Service providers like Entergydemonstrate that it's possible for trees and utilities to co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.'

Entergyachieved Tree Line USA by meeting five program standards. Utilities must follow industry standards for quality tree care; provide annual worker training in best tree care practices; sponsor a tree planting and public education program; maintain a tree-based energy conservation program; and participate in an Arbor Day celebration.

Learn more about Entergy's approach to tree trimming and vegetation management.

Learn more about the Tree Line USA designation.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information on the Foundation and its programs can be found at arborday.org.

Corporate Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 18:37:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
02:38pENTERGY : Named 2020 Tree Line USA Utility by Arbor Day Foundation
PU
04/23ENTERGY : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually
PR
04/23ENTERGY : Commits $1.3M for COVID-19 Relief
AQ
04/23ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Nuclear Professionals Return Arkansas Nuclear One's Unit..
AQ
04/22ENTERGY : Merritt Named Vice President of Continuous Improvement
PU
04/21ENTERGY : ENO, Burns & McDonnell Partner to Deliver Protective Gear to New Orlea..
PU
04/20ENTERGY : Mississippi Completes Easter Storm Restoration
PU
04/18ENTERGY : Arkansas Restoration Efforts for April 12 Thunderstorms
PU
04/17ENTERGY : Arkansas Works to Restore Final Outages Friday, Saturday
PU
04/16ENTERGY : Arkansas Restores Power to Majority of Customers with Storm-related Ou..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 920 M
EBIT 2020 2 102 M
Net income 2020 1 077 M
Debt 2020 20 175 M
Yield 2020 3,86%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,61x
Capitalization 19 473 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119,00  $
Last Close Price 96,97  $
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-19.06%19 473
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.42%118 022
ENEL S.P.A.-16.20%65 229
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-7.14%64 472
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.68%62 481
IBERDROLA-1.14%61 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group