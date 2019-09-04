Video/B-Roll > Entergy Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation
Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, has named Entergy Corporation a recipient of the Civic 50 award for a fourth consecutive year. Entergy is one of only two utilities recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the top 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.
