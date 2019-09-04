Log in
Entergy : Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation

09/04/2019

Video/B-Roll > Entergy Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation

Entergy Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation

Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, has named Entergy Corporation a recipient of the Civic 50 award for a fourth consecutive year. Entergy is one of only two utilities recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the top 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 15:11:02 UTC
