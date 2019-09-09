Log in
Entergy : Named as National Leader in Economic Development; 12th Consecutive Year on List

0
09/09/2019

News Center > Entergy Named as National Leader in Economic Development; 12th Consecutive Year on List

For Immediate Release
Entergy Named as National Leader in Economic Development; 12th Consecutive Year on List

09/09/2019

Contact
Lee Sabatini|504-576-4132|lsabati@entergy.com

For the 12th year in a row, Entergy has been named one of the nation's top utilities in economic development by Site Selection magazine. The award is due in large part to the vital role the company plays in economic development efforts across its four-state service territory of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

'It is a tremendous honor for our company's efforts to be recognized by Site Selection for 12 years running. It is clear evidence that our commitment to investing in the communities we serve is producing significant results,' said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. 'Through our work with state, regional and local partners, the number of direct jobs we've helped attract to Louisiana since 2010 is approaching 20,000.'

Entergy Louisiana has actively participated in economic development projects totaling nearly $83 billion since 2010. Entergy offers companies access to essential information needed to locate, expand and promote their company within the region. Also, Entergy provides companies with services in site selection, project management, large projects, and contracts.

The company is also helping lay the foundation for the state's continued economic success through its support of education and workforce development programs. Approximately half of the $9.7 million Entergy shareholders donated in Louisiana in 2018 went to support education and workforce development initiatives.

'A bright economic future for Louisiana depends on our ability to create a highly skilled, educated workforce,' May said.

Along with its economic development work, Entergy Louisiana's investments to modernize its infrastructure are also helping power the economy. The recently completed St. Charles Power Station employed nearly 1,700 people over the course of the construction of the approximately $870 million project. Two other major generation projects, the $872 million Lake Charles Power Station and the $261 million Washington Parish Energy Center are employing hundreds more during their construction. The Lake Charles plant is scheduled to be complete by mid-2020 and the Washington Parish facility in mid-2021. In addition, DEPCOM Power expects construction of its Capital Region Solar facility to generate about 350 jobs. Entergy Louisiana will purchase the output from the 50-megawatt plant once it is completed in mid-2020.

'These strategic, disciplined investments allow us to meet our customers' evolving needs while keeping our rates among the lowest in the nation,' May said.

To learn more about Entergy Louisiana's economic development efforts, visit goentergy.com.

Entergy Louisiana provides electric service to more than one million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. With operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana, the company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 16:56:04 UTC
