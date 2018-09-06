Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Entergy : Named as National Leader in Economic Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

Insights > Entergy Named as National Leader in Economic Development

09/06/2018

For the 11thconsecutive year, Site Selection magazine has named Entergy as one of the nation's Top 10 utilities in economic development. The accolade comes as a result of Entergy's part in supporting projects that resulted in nearly $4.25 billion of capital investment and the creation of more than 4,688 new jobs within the service territory in 2017.

'We are honored to be included on this list of top utilities in economic development,' said Rod West, utility group president for Entergy Corporation. 'For more than 100 years, Entergy has proudly served our communities and the regions our 13,000 employees call home. We're also doing our part to support these communities by pursuing meaningful economic and business development opportunities across our four-state service area. At Entergy, We Power Life by continuing to invest in the local workforce and grow the communities we serve to help them remain strong and thriving.'

Over the 11-year stretch, Entergy has been directly involved in projects that resulted in more than $125 billion of capital investment and more than 96,000 jobs within Entergy's service territory.

Criteria used by Site Selection for its rankings include the use of innovative programs and incentives for business, website tools and data and each utility's job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends. The ranking may be viewed in the September 2018 print edition and on Site Selection's website.

'Being a partner in growth in our communities remains paramount,' said Bill Abler, vice president, commercial development and innovation. 'It's a great feeling to know that Entergy's objectives and actions around economic development are fully aligned with our communities' goals surrounding job growth, economic expansion and sustainability. For us to earn this title now for 11 straight years says a lot about the character of our company, our employees and our communities.'

Entergy provides companies with access to essential information needed to locate, expand and promote their company within the region. In addition, Entergy provides companies with services in site selection, project management, large projects and contracts. To learn more about the Entergy's economic development efforts, visit goentergy.com.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 16:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
06:17pENTERGY : Named as National Leader in Economic Development
PU
06:02pENTERGY : Named a National Leader in Economic Development
PU
04:47pENTERGY : For the 11th Consecutive Year, Entergy Named as National Leader in Eco..
PU
11:02aENTERGY : Gordon Weakens to Depression as it Heads North
PU
08/29ENTERGY : Louisiana Provides Regional Economic Development Grant to SLEC
AQ
08/21ENTERGY : Louisiana Provides Regional Economic Development Grant to NELEA
AQ
08/18ENTERGY : Rice Transitions to New Role; West to Be Interim Entergy New Orleans P..
AQ
08/08ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07ENTERGY : Management's financial discussion and analysis
AQ
08/04ENTERGY : Nuclear plant sale Holtec International would accelerate decommissioni..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Entergy plans sale of two nuke plants for decommissioning 
08/01Entergy Corporation (ETR) CEO Leo Denault on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/01Entergy Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Entergy EPS of $1.79 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 467 M
EBIT 2018 1 982 M
Net income 2018 917 M
Debt 2018 18 508 M
Yield 2018 4,23%
P/E ratio 2018 17,28
P/E ratio 2019 17,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 15 365 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION4.39%15 246
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.09%58 000
IBERDROLA-1.83%47 425
DOMINION ENERGY-12.13%46 568
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.13%44 510
EXELON CORPORATION12.15%42 490
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.