Insights > Entergy Named as National Leader in Economic Development

09/06/2018

For the 11thconsecutive year, Site Selection magazine has named Entergy as one of the nation's Top 10 utilities in economic development. The accolade comes as a result of Entergy's part in supporting projects that resulted in nearly $4.25 billion of capital investment and the creation of more than 4,688 new jobs within the service territory in 2017.

'We are honored to be included on this list of top utilities in economic development,' said Rod West, utility group president for Entergy Corporation. 'For more than 100 years, Entergy has proudly served our communities and the regions our 13,000 employees call home. We're also doing our part to support these communities by pursuing meaningful economic and business development opportunities across our four-state service area. At Entergy, We Power Life by continuing to invest in the local workforce and grow the communities we serve to help them remain strong and thriving.'

Over the 11-year stretch, Entergy has been directly involved in projects that resulted in more than $125 billion of capital investment and more than 96,000 jobs within Entergy's service territory.

Criteria used by Site Selection for its rankings include the use of innovative programs and incentives for business, website tools and data and each utility's job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends. The ranking may be viewed in the September 2018 print edition and on Site Selection's website.

'Being a partner in growth in our communities remains paramount,' said Bill Abler, vice president, commercial development and innovation. 'It's a great feeling to know that Entergy's objectives and actions around economic development are fully aligned with our communities' goals surrounding job growth, economic expansion and sustainability. For us to earn this title now for 11 straight years says a lot about the character of our company, our employees and our communities.'

Entergy provides companies with access to essential information needed to locate, expand and promote their company within the region. In addition, Entergy provides companies with services in site selection, project management, large projects and contracts. To learn more about the Entergy's economic development efforts, visit goentergy.com.