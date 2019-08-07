Log in
Entergy : New Orleans Adding 90 Megawatts of Renewable Energy to Its Portfolio

08/07/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

News Center > Entergy New Orleans Adding 90 Megawatts of Renewable Energy to Its Portfolio

For Immediate Release

08/07/2019

New renewable energy projects will help further decarbonize the company's already clean generation mix

NEW ORLEANS - Taking New Orleans to the forefront of cities powered by renewable energy, Entergy New Orleans is moving forward on a portfolio of proposals that will add 90 megawatts of solar energy to its already clean energy mix.

The company has narrowed the group down to three viable projects, which were approved by the New Orleans City Council last month. These are a 20 MW solar facility to be constructed by Entergy on approximately 100 acres of flood-protected property at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East, a 50 MW power purchase agreement from a solar facility to be constructed on LSU AgCenter land in Washington Parish, and a 20 MW power purchase agreement from a solar facility to be constructed on land in St. James Parish.

In addition to supporting a sustainable New Orleans, the projects will help further decarbonize the economy and demonstrate that Entergy New Orleans is making good on its commitment to the environment and renewable energy.

'We care about our environment and our community,' said David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. 'In this effort, we've found the right balance between environmental responsibility and affordability, something that is important in any decision we make as we keep the needs of all our customers in mind.'

Entergy is committed to maintaining carbon emissions below year-2000 levels and was the first U.S. utility to voluntarily limit CO2 emissions.

In fact, this April, Entergy renewed its commitment to a lower carbon energy future when it announced a new climate objective by 2030 of emitting 50 percent less carbon dioxide for every unit of electricity than it did in 2000.

'By thinking creatively, Entergy New Orleans is able to build upon our already clean energy mix by investing in additional innovative renewable energy in a way that makes sense for our customers,' Ellis said. 'And we're pleased that we were able to do so by partnering with other entities also looking to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.'

Those entities are pleased about the projects as well.

'NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility is proud to be part of the community of New Orleans East,' said Robert Champion, director of Michoud. 'We are glad this land will be utilized to provide this renewable power resource.'

'A solar farm on our property will provide tremendous opportunities for research and educational and community outreach for the AgCenter in the areas of renewable energy, sustainability and related fields,' said LSU Vice President for Agriculture Bill Richardson. 'This partnership will not compromise the function of the solar farm but add value to it.'

For more on Entergy's commitment to the environment, visit entergy.com, and for other ways Entergy New Orleans is integrating solar energy into its distribution grid for the benefit of all customers, visit entergyneworleans.com.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergyneworleans.com
facebook.com/EntergyNOLA
Twitter: @EntergyNOLA

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 19:49:08 UTC
