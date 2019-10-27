Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : October 27 Update - Crews continue to restore power following Tropical Storm Olga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Insights > October 27 Update - Crews continue to restore power following Tropical Storm Olga

October 27 Update - Crews continue to restore power following Tropical Storm Olga
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/27/2019

Crews continue to make significant headway restoring power to customers affected by the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga that struck Louisiana Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to approximately 66,000 of the 92,000 customers affected by the storm that caused significant damage to Entergy infrastructure, largely in southeast Louisiana. The New Orleans metro area and Hammond areas were hit the hardest by the storm that downed trees and damaged more than 150 poles.

A storm team of more than 900 is working to perform damage assessments, restore power and coordinate with local and state agencies. Additional crews and contractors have arrived to assist with restoration.

Restoration updates will be provided as damage assessments are completed. Restoration time estimates are for customers who can accept power.

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 13,674
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%
Estimated restoration: *Majority customers restored today by 10 p.m.* Customers in hardest hit areas restored Monday, October 28, by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 21
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%
Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Orleans Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 2,207
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%
Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 530
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%
Estimated restoration: Sunday, October 27 by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 412
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%
Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 7,973
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%
Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 528
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%
Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Washington Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,089
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%
Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.
(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Additional Points:

Safety is always our priority and we want it to be yours too.

  • Call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Customers who sustained damage to their facilities will need to have repairs made by an electrician as well as obtain the proper permits before power can be reconnected. Once customers have completed all necessary repairs to their electrical equipment and obtained the necessary permits, they should call 1-800-368-3749 to request a service reconnection order.

We know you want us to keep you informed every step of the way about our response. Here is how you can get information.

  • Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.
  • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.
  • Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.
  • Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
  • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.
Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 15:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
11:32aENTERGY : October 27 Update - Crews continue to restore power following Tropical..
PU
10/26ENTERGY : Crews Continuing to Restore Power following Olga
PU
10/26ENTERGY : Damage Assessments and Restoration Underway Throughout Louisiana
PU
10/25ENTERGY : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
PR
10/23ENTERGY : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
10/23SAVING ENERGY ROOM BY ROOM : The Kitchen
PU
10/22ENTERGY : Quiet Time Period Changed for Outage Notifications
PU
10/21ENTERGY : Mississippi Presents Record Donation to Salvation Army during Power to..
PU
10/18ENTERGY : Clean, carbon-free energy - Nuclear helps power Louisiana's bright fut..
PU
10/16ENTERGY : Don't Ghost your Electric Bill
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 556 M
EBIT 2019 2 010 M
Net income 2019 1 011 M
Debt 2019 19 665 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,79x
EV / Sales2020 3,79x
Capitalization 24 108 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119,00  $
Last Close Price 121,25  $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION39.74%24 108
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.36.28%116 109
ENEL S.P.A.35.86%77 308
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.58%69 997
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.60%67 989
IBERDROLA31.32%64 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group