Entergy : October 27 Update - Crews continue to restore power following Tropical Storm Olga

Insights > October 27 Update - Crews continue to restore power following Tropical Storm Olga

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

10/27/2019

Crews continue to make significant headway restoring power to customers affected by the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga that struck Louisiana Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, power had been restored to approximately 66,000 of the 92,000 customers affected by the storm that caused significant damage to Entergy infrastructure, largely in southeast Louisiana. The New Orleans metro area and Hammond areas were hit the hardest by the storm that downed trees and damaged more than 150 poles.

A storm team of more than 900 is working to perform damage assessments, restore power and coordinate with local and state agencies. Additional crews and contractors have arrived to assist with restoration.

Restoration updates will be provided as damage assessments are completed. Restoration time estimates are for customers who can accept power.

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 13,674

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%

Estimated restoration: *Majority customers restored today by 10 p.m.* Customers in hardest hit areas restored Monday, October 28, by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 21

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%

Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Orleans Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 2,207

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 90%

Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 530

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 50%

Estimated restoration: Sunday, October 27 by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 412

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%

Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Tangipahoa Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 7,973

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%

Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 528

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%

Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Washington Parish

Number of outages as of 8 a.m.: 1,089

Percentage of damage assessments complete: 75%

Estimated restoration today, October 27 by 10 p.m.

(Restoration time is only for customers impacted by TS Olga)

Additional Points:

Safety is always our priority and we want it to be yours too.

Call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Customers who sustained damage to their facilities will need to have repairs made by an electrician as well as obtain the proper permits before power can be reconnected. Once customers have completed all necessary repairs to their electrical equipment and obtained the necessary permits, they should call 1-800-368-3749 to request a service reconnection order.

We know you want us to keep you informed every step of the way about our response. Here is how you can get information.

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.