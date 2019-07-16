Entergy : Our Restoration Workforce Continues Making Significant Progress

Insights > Our Restoration Workforce Continues Making Significant Progress

07/16/2019

Despite flooding and accessibility issues in some of the hardest-hit areas, a storm team of more than 4,000 are making significant progress in restoring power to customers following Hurricane Barry.

As of 8 a.m., 5,600 customers remain without power in Louisiana, mainly concentrated in the Greater Baton Rouge area, and Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Since Barry first started affecting Louisiana and causing additional outages, we have restored more than 325,590 customer outages as of this morning.

Customers in the Terrebonne and Lafourche parish areas may visit our mobile Customer Information Center today, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Ellender Memorial High School southside parking lot, 3012 Patriot Dr., Houma, LA 70363.

We understand how difficult it is to wait for power restoration so you can get your lives back to normal. We ask for your patience as we rebuild damaged infrastructure, including poles, wires, substations and major lines.

Restoration in the Greater Baton Rouge area will take more time given the challenge of accessing those areas with our equipment. Properties may be inaccessible by line trucks, so our crews will have to work out of pick-up trucks and climb poles.

If you don't see us working near you, keep in mind that we may be working on another part of the system that you can't see but that is needed to get power to you.

We are reassigning crews to areas still without power as we restore service in other parts of the state.

Some may notice that neighbors have power even while they are still without. This could be caused by the two areas being served by different parts of the electrical grid, similar to circuit breakers providing power to separate sections of a home.