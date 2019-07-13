Log in
Entergy : Our workers are ready to start restoring power as soon as the weather improves.

07/13/2019 | 11:35am EDT

Insights > Our workers are ready to start restoring power as soon as the weather improves.

07/13/2019

At 9:20 a.m., our View Outages website showed 53,800 customer outages in Louisiana. Hardest hit areas include Terrebonne, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Assumption and Lafourche parishes.

We know you want information about your outage.

  • As soon as it is safe to do so, we will immediately begin assessing damage and restoring power. This process could take several days depending on the severity of the storm's impact.
  • Once it's safe, our damage assessment teams will patrol the lines and view the facilities to determine how much the storm damaged our electrical system.
  • Our scouts provide details that help us know what we need to do to restore your service and to let you know how long it may take.

Our workforce will restore service as it is safe to do so. As of Friday afternoon, we have over 2,900 workers ready in Louisiana, and 130 standing by in Mississippi to restore potential outages caused by this storm.

Here's how we approach things at this stage:

  • Essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems are at the head of the restoration list, along with our equipment that supplies electricity to large numbers of customers.
  • Then we will concentrate our resources on getting the greatest number customers back the fastest.
  • We can't use our bucket trucks until sustained winds are less than 30 mph. In some instances, we can begin restoring service to customers by closing circuit breakers, rerouting power and other actions.
  • Road and flood-gate closures, significant flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm will affect our ability reach some areas of our territory and could delay restoration in those communities.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 15:34:03 UTC
