Entergy : Our workers are ready to start restoring power as soon as the weather improves.

Our workers are ready to start restoring power as soon as the weather improves.

07/13/2019

At 9:20 a.m., our View Outages website showed 53,800 customer outages in Louisiana. Hardest hit areas include Terrebonne, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Assumption and Lafourche parishes.

We know you want information about your outage.

As soon as it is safe to do so, we will immediately begin assessing damage and restoring power. This process could take several days depending on the severity of the storm's impact.

Once it's safe, our damage assessment teams will patrol the lines and view the facilities to determine how much the storm damaged our electrical system.

Our scouts provide details that help us know what we need to do to restore your service and to let you know how long it may take.

Our workforce will restore service as it is safe to do so. As of Friday afternoon, we have over 2,900 workers ready in Louisiana, and 130 standing by in Mississippi to restore potential outages caused by this storm.

Here's how we approach things at this stage: