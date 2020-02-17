Entergy : Pearl River Flood Update--Monday Evening, Feb. 17

Insights > Pearl River Flood Update--Monday Evening, Feb. 17

By: Mara Hartmann • Sr Lead Communications Specialist

The Pearl River has crested, however that does not mean this flood event is over. More rain is expected this week which may delay our ability to restore power, as the water must first recede. When flood waters do recede, we will work with customers to restore service. If a house has taken on flood waters, a city inspection may be required prior to reestablishing service.

Stay vigilant! Stay away from downed power lines and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water or venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible. Use extreme caution when navigating boats in flooded areas around power lines to ensure the boats and their occupants do not come in contact with energized lines.

