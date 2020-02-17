Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Pearl River Flood Update--Monday Evening, Feb. 17

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 06:42pm EST

Insights > Pearl River Flood Update--Monday Evening, Feb. 17

Pearl River Flood Update--Monday Evening, Feb. 17
By: Mara Hartmann • Sr Lead Communications Specialist

02/17/2020

The Pearl River has crested, however that does not mean this flood event is over. More rain is expected this week which may delay our ability to restore power, as the water must first recede. When flood waters do recede, we will work with customers to restore service. If a house has taken on flood waters, a city inspection may be required prior to reestablishing service.

Stay vigilant! Stay away from downed power lines and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water or venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines may not be visible. Use extreme caution when navigating boats in flooded areas around power lines to ensure the boats and their occupants do not come in contact with energized lines.

Mara Hartmann
Sr Lead Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 23:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
06:42pENTERGY : Pearl River Flood Update--Monday Evening, Feb. 17
PU
02/14ENTERGY CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/12ENTERGY : Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
02/12ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11ENTERGY : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
02/10ENTERGY : Shareholders Power a Healthier Environment Through $1 Million in Grant..
AQ
02/10ENTERGY : Shareholders Power a Healthier Environment Through $1 Million in Grant..
AQ
02/07ENTERGY : Shareholders Power a Healthier Environment Through $1 Million in Grant..
PU
02/03ENTERGY : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
AQ
01/31ENTERGY : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 049 M
EBIT 2019 1 943 M
Net income 2019 1 040 M
Debt 2019 18 706 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,11x
EV / Sales2020 4,05x
Capitalization 26 706 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 128,25  $
Last Close Price 134,13  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION11.96%26 706
NEXTERA ENERGY15.01%136 187
ENEL S.P.A.17.04%91 225
IBERDROLA18.25%75 947
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.04%74 238
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.35%72 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group