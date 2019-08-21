Log in
Entergy : Powers Back -to-School for Orleans Parish with More Than $1M in Shareholder-Funded Grants

08/21/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Powers Back -to-School for Orleans Parish with More Than $1M in Shareholder-Funded Grants

08/21/2019

Entergy's vision, 'We Power Life,' means much more than just keeping the lights on and power safely flowing. It also means strategically investing in vital programs and initiatives to help ensure the communities we serve remain vibrant, growing and healthy.

Entergy shareholders contributed more than $1 million to support educational programs in Orleans Parish for the 2018-19 school year.

'Education has been at the heart of Entergy's charitable giving for nearly 20 years. A quality education provides individuals the resources and opportunities they need to achieve their full potential and positively contribute to society,' said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. 'With the support of our educational community partners, we are able to continue positively impacting Orleans Parish students and prepare them for the future.'

Long before Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, the city was one of the nation's poorest performing public education systems. Today, Entergy strives to help positively transform students' academic progress and growth by being one of the largest corporate donors to support education.

Our Investments:

Since 2006 Entergy Corporation has invested $34 million to support education in Louisiana, including more than $15.7 million in Orleans Parish. Through our partners, Entergy has touched the lives of more than 35,000 students in Orleans Parish in more than 69 schools.

Entergy identifies and provides support for innovative nonprofit partners who are leaders in education. The strategic partners are data-driven and deliver proven results. The company's strategic partners in education include Teach for America, Start the Adventure in Reading, KIPP, FirstLine Schools, Stem NOLA, City Year, Communities in Schools, New Schools for New Orleans, POSSE, United Negro College Fund, Xavier University, Dillard University and Delgado Community College.

Last school year, TFA provided tools and resources for teachers to help more than 33,000 students improve their academic performance scores and STAIR provided more than 200 young students with supplies and mentorship to improve their reading skills. Additionally, a partnership with Puentes Escalera has helped more than 80 Latino students attend post-secondary institutions in Orleans Parish during the 2018-19 school year. Furthermore, 100% of the organization's graduates were accepted into college and collectively received $400,000 in total scholarships.

Entergy's educational contributions are an investment not only for the future of our communities, but also in support of our goal to recruit and retain a diverse workforce needed to grow a world-class energy business with its headquarters firmly rooted in New Orleans.

Entergy's 2018/19 education grant recipients in Orleans Parish include:

During the 2018-19 school year, Entergy shareholders contributed $7.4 million to support educational programs in its four-state service area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Learn more about how Entergy is powering education and workforce development initiatives in our communities.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 18:57:08 UTC
