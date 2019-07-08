Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Proud to Be a Lineman Family

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

Insights > Proud to Be a Lineman Family

07/08/2019

This letter written by Keely Newcomb in recognition of her husband's sacrifice and work as an Entergy Texas lineman for Lineworker Appreciation Day on July 10.

For 20 years, my husband has worked endless hours in every weather condition imaginable. I can remember long ago speaking to him briefly on the phone when he was in another state helping with restoration after a hurricane. I asked how his day was going so far, and he told me they were having a hard time getting work done because they were dodging tornadoes. Naturally, I thought he was exaggerating. Just then, I heard the sirens go off in the background signaling to take cover.

That was one of the first times I can remember realizing how dangerous his job is and what he goes through on a regular basis at work. The physical exhaustion of being a Lineman is only one aspect of the job. Being a Lineman takes an emotional toll on the entire family. My husband has missed out on many events with our children. He has missed out on school plays, softball games, and football games because of storms. We never know if he will be able to make it to practices, games, or concerts so that often leaves myself as the one taking the three kids to their events.

Despite all of this, our children have learned some very important lessons having a father as a Lineman. They have learned what hard work and dedication looks like. They see what it means to serve a community with a true servant's heart and to selflessly give everything you have to people you don't even know. There are no amount words to describe the overwhelming gratitude and pride we have for him and what he does every single day.

We are truly proud to be a Lineman family and want to say thank you to all the other Lineman and their families for their dedication and sacrifices.

Warmest Regards,

Keely Newcomb

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 19:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
03:03pENTERGY : Proud to Be a Lineman Family
PU
07/03ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Entergy in Louisiana Powers Life in Louisiana Communitie..
AQ
07/02ENTERGY : in Louisiana Powers Life in Louisiana Communities
PU
07/02ENTERGY CORPORATION : - Pilgrim Successfully Enters Phase I of Decommissioning
AQ
07/01ENTERGY : Pilgrim Successfully Enters Phase I of Decommissioning
PU
06/28ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26ENTERGY : Six Simple Ways to Make it Through Summer's Heat
PU
06/26MAKING IT THROUGH THE HEAT OF SUMMER : Six Simple Ways to Get Help with High Bil..
PU
06/26ENTERGY : Update - 8 a.m. - Entergy Louisiana Restoration Efforts for June 24 St..
PU
06/25ENTERGY : Update - 4 p.m. - Entergy Louisiana Restoration Efforts for June 24 St..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 19 151 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 20 698 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 103  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.23%20 698
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.73%99 671
ENEL26.88%72 953
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.92%65 291
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.01%62 504
IBERDROLA22.97%61 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About