Entergy Provides Regional Economic Development Grant to GNO, Inc.

02/01/2019

NEW ORLEANS - As part of the company's efforts to support regional economic development across Louisiana, Entergy recently awarded $200,000 to Greater New Orleans, Inc.

The investment helps to fund GNO, Inc.'s efforts to develop the 10-parish region of Greater New Orleans into a prosperous area through business development, retention and environmental initiatives.

'Entergy continues to be an essential partner in our efforts to build the economy of the Greater New Orleans region,' said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. 'Their commitment to economic development is unmatched - enabling our work to attract and retain businesses, draw high-quality talent, ensure locals are prepared and connected to jobs and prosperity, and represent our region across the world. Entergy powers partnership and prosperity.'

Through its business and economic development team, Entergy works with state and local government agencies, economic development organizations and community partners to attract new businesses and jobs to the areas it serves.

'Economic development partners like GNO, Inc. and others statewide are helping us map out the blueprint for a bright future in Louisiana,' said Ed Jimenez, director of business and economic development for Entergy Louisiana. 'Together, we're helping friends and neighbors in our communities realize business opportunities and a desired quality of life right here at home.'

By growing the Greater New Orleans economy, cultivating the region's talent, transforming quality of life and elevating the region's external image, GNO, Inc. seeks to move the region forward for the benefit of the entire population. The grant contributions will support GNO, Inc. initiatives like Destination GNO, a website that shows what the Greater New Orleans area can offer families considering a move here, and WorkNOLA, a job database for those looking to work in our area.

'We're committed to local job creation and helping to foster economic opportunity here in the city,' said Steve Molnar, manager of business and economic development for Entergy New Orleans. 'That's why we work with organizations like GNO, Inc. to create an environment that's conducive to economic growth that not only will move New Orleans - but the entire state - forward.'

Since 2010, Entergy has actively participated in 140 announced economic development projects in Louisiana totaling more than $77 billion in capital investments and nearly 18,000 new direct jobs. For 11 years running, Site Selection magazine named Entergy Corporation as one of the nation's Top 10 Utilities in economic development.

What's more, the Louisiana Site Selection Center and other initiatives have showcased what our region has to offer, including demographic and business data to parish and community profiles. This hub of information has helped businesses make important decisions that, in turn, helps them compete for new growth opportunities and realize firsthand the direct impact that economic development efforts have on the area.

With operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana, Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.