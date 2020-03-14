Entergy : Responding to the Coronavirus

Insights > Responding to the Coronavirus

By: Corporate Editorial Team

03/14/2020

Entergy takes the health, safety and security of our employees, customers, communities, business partners and facilities very seriously. We are closely monitoring the situation regarding the potential positive coronavirus cases in the areas we serve and maintain facilities, and we are in close contact with local, state and federal agencies.

Our operations and facilities remain safe, secure and stable, and there is currently no impact on the delivery of energy to our customers. We are confident our business continuity plan, which is specifically designed for these types of situations, will ensure the reliable delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers' homes and businesses as we respond appropriately to any potential risks.

We understand the impact that COVID-19 may have on our customers and are taking steps to support and protect our customers and our workforce, including:

Temporarily suspending customer disconnects for the next 30 days as we continue to monitor the situation and may extend the period if necessary.

Educating employees on self-checking for symptoms, practicing social distancing and other good hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.

Restricting business travel to countries experiencing widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and to all nonessential domestic and international business travel by commercial airline and other forms of mass transit.

Working closely with our suppliers to assess the potential impact to delivery of goods and services to the company

Entergy continues to monitor the situation closely and we are working with public health officials to implement any recommended public health measures as directed. As the situation continues to evolve and new information becomes available, we'll be updating our newsroom site.

