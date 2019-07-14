Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Restoration Efforts Continue Throughout Louisiana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

Insights > Restoration Efforts Continue Throughout Louisiana

07/15/2019

Our workers continue restoring service and assess damage caused by Barry, where it is safe to do so. The storm made landfall yesterday as a Category 1 hurricane and is slowly moving through Louisiana.

A line of severe weather, including tornadoes, moved through south Louisiana Sunday, causing additional damage and slowing restoration in the hardest-hit areas.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, there are 27,000 customers who remain without power in Louisiana, with the largest concentration in the Bayou Region parishes and the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Since Barry first started affecting Louisiana, we have restored more than 235,000 customer outages.

We have faced several challenges in the Bayou Region, which includes Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes. Challenges include inaccessible roadways due to high water, and high winds that kept us from using bucket trucks.

Crews restored power Sunday to all of Grand Isle and nearly all of Port Fourchon, areas that previously had been inaccessible due to flooding. Workers are assessing damage and restoring service where it is safe to do so. As winds subside, we will fly drones to assess damage.

In the Greater Baton Rouge area, a significant portion of the damage is in the rear of residential lots. These repairs usually take more time, given the challenge of accessing those areas with our equipment and working on ground that is softened by excessive rain.

As we restore service in other parts of the state, we will reassign crews to areas still without power. Some may notice that neighbors have power even while they are still without. This could be caused by the two areas being served by different parts of the electrical grid, similar to circuit breakers powering separate sections of a home.

We urge our customers to keep safety top of mind. The greatest danger during and after a storm like this is from downed power lines. Do not go near a power line on the ground, in trees or bushes or near other objects. Call us at 800-9OUTAGE.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 01:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
09:20pENTERGY : Restoration Efforts Continue Throughout Louisiana
PU
09:14pENTERGY : Mississippi Restoration Update by County
PU
12:55pENTERGY : Damage Assessments and Restoration Continues Throughout Louisiana
PU
12:35pENTERGY : Our Louisiana Workforce Now Exceeds 3,900 Workers
PU
12:35pENTERGY : Mississippi Restores Power After Barry
PU
11:10aENTERGY : Hurricane Barry Update
PU
07/13ENTERGY : Continuing Barry Restoration Efforts
PU
07/13HURRICANE BARRY UPDATE : Entergy Mississippi Teams Ready to Respond
PU
07/13ENTERGY : Crews Working to Restore Power Where it is Safe to Do So
PU
07/13ENTERGY : Our workers are ready to start restoring power as soon as the weather ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 889 M
EBIT 2019 2 058 M
Net income 2019 1 024 M
Debt 2019 19 115 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,34x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 20 605 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 104  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION20.68%20 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.08%100 768
ENEL27.89%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.78%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.45%62 512
IBERDROLA21.83%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About