ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : Restoration to Be Completed This Evening to Customers Who Can Receive Power Following Barry

07/17/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Restoration to Be Completed This Evening to Customers Who Can Receive Power Following Barry

07/18/2019

Entergy Louisiana expects to have power restored this evening to customers who can safely accept it following Hurricane Barry's impact to Louisiana. Customers who remain without power are those that can only be accessed by boat. Work will continue on these few water route single service cases until all power is restored.

Throughout the course of restorations, crews have been able to restore power to approximately 330,000 customers. More than 4,000 workers safely assessed damages and made repairs to 426 broken poles, 170 damaged transformers, 233 broken cross arms, and 765 spans of wire.

In some cases, temporary repairs were made to restore power as quickly and safely as possible during this severe weather event. Permanent repairs will be made that will add to the hardening and resiliency of Entergy's transmission and distribution system.

Customers who remain without power can text OUT to 368374 or call1-800-ENTERGYto report it.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:09:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 881 M
EBIT 2019 2 062 M
Net income 2019 1 024 M
Debt 2019 19 144 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 20 936 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 104,41  $
Last Close Price 105,54  $
Spread / Highest target 8,96%
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.81%20 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.60%100 768
ENEL27.89%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.16%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.42%62 512
IBERDROLA22.06%61 073
