Entergy : Restoration to Be Completed This Evening to Customers Who Can Receive Power Following Barry

Insights > Restoration to Be Completed This Evening to Customers Who Can Receive Power Following Barry

07/18/2019

Entergy Louisiana expects to have power restored this evening to customers who can safely accept it following Hurricane Barry's impact to Louisiana. Customers who remain without power are those that can only be accessed by boat. Work will continue on these few water route single service cases until all power is restored.

Throughout the course of restorations, crews have been able to restore power to approximately 330,000 customers. More than 4,000 workers safely assessed damages and made repairs to 426 broken poles, 170 damaged transformers, 233 broken cross arms, and 765 spans of wire.

In some cases, temporary repairs were made to restore power as quickly and safely as possible during this severe weather event. Permanent repairs will be made that will add to the hardening and resiliency of Entergy's transmission and distribution system.

Customers who remain without power can text OUT to 368374 or call1-800-ENTERGYto report it.