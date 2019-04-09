Log in
Entergy : River Bend Employees Attend West Feliciana High School Career Fair

0
04/09/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Insights > River Bend Employees Attend West Feliciana High School Career Fair

04/09/2019

Employees from River Bend Station visited West Feliciana High School to participate in their Women In Science and Engineering Career Fair. Women from River Bend answered questions from students about their jobs and everyday responsibilities at Entergy's nuclear power plant.

Students from West Feliciana High School WISE club hosted and organized the Career Fair. They spent weeks gathering speakers from River Bend Station, Louisiana State University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, West Feliciana Parish Library and many more organizations. The event allowed students to see all job opportunities in the science and engineering industry.

During the River Bend Station presentation, students learned what it takes to be a chemistry supervisor, cyber security engineer, diesel engineer, radiation protection supervisor, engineering fix-it-now supervisor, senior nuclear equipment operator and vice president coordinator.

River Bend Station presenters and organizers were Natalie Wood, Shonique Miller, Alisha Frederickson, Meghan Perez, Alyson Coates, Stephanie Parker, Kimberly Jacobs, Ashley Elder and Chelicia Hill.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:52:03 UTC
