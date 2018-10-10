Log in
Entergy : Sending Crews to Help Northwest Florida

10/10/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

News Center > Entergy Sending Crews to Help Northwest Florida

For Immediate Release

10/10/2018

Entergy's Louisiana utilities are sending a team of 170 employees and contractors to help safely restore power in Northwest Florida following anticipated widespread damage by Hurricane Michael.

The Category 4 hurricane has made landfall as the strongest hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle in recorded history. Michael's strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge have the potential to cause catastrophic damage and prolonged power outages. Entergy's crews are assigned to Gulf Power Company.

Sending crews to help is part of long-standing mutual-assistance agreements by which utilities support one another in times of need. When requested, Entergy operating companies will send as many workers as they can spare to the affected area while keeping enough at home to meet the needs of local customers.

With operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana, Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Entergy New Orleans, Inc. is an electric and gas utility that serves Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 19:07:03 UTC
