Entergy : Southern Public Relations Federation Honors Entergy for Strategic Crisis Communications

Southern Public Relations Federation Honors Entergy for Strategic Crisis Communications

10/05/2018

Lantern Award recognizes social media efforts during Hurricane Harvey restoration

The Southern Public Relations Federation recently honored Entergy with a Lantern Award for its strategic crisis communications work. During the organization's annual conference, held in New Orleans in September, the company was recognized for its social media efforts during Hurricane Harvey.

The hurricane flooded the company's Texas service area in the summer of 2017, causing widespread outages and triggering a sustained restoration effort.

'Hurricane Harvey had its own unique challenges, but everyone on the team worked thousands of hours to ensure our customers were informed and up-to-date. This award is a wonderful recognition of everyone's effort,' said Joey Lee, manager of communications for Entergy Mississippi. 'Having our work selected by judges who are some of the top communications professionals in the field is quite an honor.'

Lantern Award entries are judged on their individual merit by nationwide public relations practitioners. The awards program offers three levels of recognition, including Certificates of Merit, Awards of Excellence and Lantern Awards.

Entergy was chosen from a wide pool of submissions. As a Lantern Award winner, the company joins an elite group of honorees working in the southern region, including NASA, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Ochsner Health System, Sanderson Farms, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Auburn University. (See a complete list of winners here.)

'Hurricane Harvey was a game-changing event for the social media function at Entergy,' said Nicole Bradshaw, Entergy's manager of digital and social media. 'Our staff worked very long hours, very closely together, to help tell our story and take care of our customers and communities during the restoration. It was a huge team effort, spanning multiple departments and functions, and I'm pleased to see our employees being recognized for all of their hard work.'

To learn more about Entergy's social media presence, view a listing of the company's official social media feeds.

The Southern Public Relations Federation is a network of public relations professionals from Alabama, north Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. Led by a volunteer board, the organization has more than 1,400 members and exists to further the professional and networking interests of public relations and communication professionals. Begun in 1972, the organization also advocates on behalf of and assists its members through ongoing professional development and defining ethical behavior.