Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Spring Brings More than Just Pollen to Southeast Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

News Center > Spring Brings More than Just Pollen to Southeast Texas

For Immediate Release

03/20/2019

Spring can be warm and wonderful, but the change in seasons can also be wild and wooly. The official arrival of Spring also ushers in a host of potentially extreme weather that can bring high winds, lightning, hail and even tornadoes. All these things can cause power outages and bring down power lines.

Entergy Texas prepares year-round for these disruptive events. Employees monitor the weather round-the-clock, and when severe weather threatens, crews mobilize for outage restoration.

'We encourage customers to prepare, too,' said Stuart Barrett, Entergy Texas vice president of customer service. 'Severe weather can develop quickly. Once that happens, it's too late to start working on a preparedness plan. Advance planning and staying weather aware helps ensure you survive these storms, which can sometimes be deadly.'

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

  • Never go near downed power lines and never assume that the lines are dead just because they are on the ground. After a storm, some power lines can be hard to spot, as they could become tangled in trees or covered by storm debris.
  • Have an emergency supply kit filled with water, medicine, non-perishable food and other items.
  • Purchase and use surge protectors for your special electronics.
  • Keep phones, computers and other rechargeable electronics fully charged.
  • Check batteries in flashlights to make sure they are working properly.
  • Install a smart phone app that will alert you to severe weather in the area or sign up for emergency alerts on your smart phone.
  • Have a weather radio with a loud alarm that will wake you when severe weather threatens at night.

Once a storm hits, know how to give and get information if you need help:

  • Check the View Outages map on Entergy's website or app for outage info and, if available, cause and estimated restoration time
  • Download the free Entergy app for Apple or Android to check power at your home or business and to report outages
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center for updates and information.
  • Register for MyAccountAnywhere to get outage information on your mobile phone and to send and receive texts.
  • You may also report outages by calling 1-800-ENTERGY.

'We work hard to stop outages before they happen, but storms can be powerful and unpredictable,' Barrett said. 'Being prepared and having everything you need in one central location, including a way to notify us, will help you be more comfortable during an outage. It will also instill order and safety while our crews restore service.'

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 458,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

-30-

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:20pENTERGY : Spring Brings More than Just Pollen to Southeast Texas
PU
03/18ENTERGY : Arkansas and NextEra Energy Resources Announce New Solar Project
AQ
03/18ENTERGY : Wins Pro Patria Award from the U.S. Department of Defense
PU
03/15ENTERGY : Helping Louisiana, and businesses, grow
PU
03/14ENTERGY : Points of Light Conference Sparks Opportunity Employment Initiative
PU
03/14ENTERGY : Keep Safety Top of Mind When Tackling Spring Projects
PU
03/13ENTERGY : Employees Help Customers Get Back Their Hard Earned Tax Money
PU
03/12ENTERGY : Powers Louisiana Communities with $9.7 Million in Grants
AQ
03/11ENTERGY : Indian Point Unit 3 Begins Final Refueling and Maintenance Outage
PU
03/07ENTERGY : Helping the workforce of the future
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 694 M
EBIT 2019 1 933 M
Net income 2019 987 M
Debt 2019 18 946 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 17,24
P/E ratio 2020 16,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,13x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 17 665 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 96,0 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION8.26%17 665
NEXTERA ENERGY INC8.45%90 135
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.27%64 791
ENEL9.44%63 683
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.22%60 100
IBERDROLA10.23%57 240
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.