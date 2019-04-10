Entergy : Taking Flight to Protect Bald Eagles

Insights > Taking Flight to Protect Bald Eagles

Here's some new meaning to having friends in high places: Entergy crews recently installed diverters and caps on electrical equipment to protect a family of bald eagles in Metairie.

Avian protection has long been an important part of Entergy's environmental outreach. Residents of a Metairie neighborhood saw Entergy put its avian policy into action after they expressed concern about an eagle's nest located near power lines.

'A part of our mission is to be engaged in the community and be good stewards of the environment,' said Toby Chu, Entergy environmental analyst. 'We were happy to get involved and take corrective action to make things safer for the eagle and her eaglets that have made the tree near our distribution line their home.'

In the video below, Chu and Jennifer Coulson, Orleans Audubon Society president, explain eagle nesting behaviors and how the plan came together to protect the nest in Metairie.