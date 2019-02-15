Log in
Nyse
ENTERGY CORPORATION
(ETR)

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Texas Breaks Ground on New Power Plant

0
02/15/2019 | 01:53pm EST

Entergy Texas on Friday broke ground on the Montgomery County Power Station, a 993-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine plant.

The new plant, which is located next to the existing Lewis Creek Power Plant in Willis, Texas, will provide power to markets across southeast Texas, the company said.

Entergy Texas said the new construction will help modernize Entergy Texas' generation fleet by using new technology that provides a cleaner and more efficient source of power. The plant is expected to be online by mid-2021.

Entergy Texas is a unit of Entergy Corp. (ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

