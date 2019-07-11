Insights > Entergy Texas Continues Monitoring Barry

07/12/2019

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Barry continues to develop over the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico. The latest projections indicate landfall will be in central Louisiana. We continue to prepare for the potential impact of severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding as the storm system comes ashore. This includes bringing crews to areas that may be affected by severe weather.

We ask that every customer take the appropriate action to prepare for this storm too.

Weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge from past storms are used to predict the estimated number of customers without power and the number of days needed to restore power.

Power is restored faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into your personal storm plan. Remember, safety first.

Once the storm passes, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.

Operation: Storm Ready is our internal process of continuous planning, preparation and training. And an early step, when facing a storm, is to prepare to bring in extra personnel to support the effort.

Get Prepared

Preparation for potential severe weather is vital for us and you, our highly valued customers.

Above all, stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website for planning tools that can help guide you through the decisions you need to make.

Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should prepare to protect your home.

Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on-hand during severe weather.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms.

Safety is our core value and always comes first. Then, restoring power is the top priority and first order of business.

We assemble and organize the workforce needed to safely and quickly restore service to all our customers.

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels: