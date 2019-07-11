Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/11 04:02:50 pm
104.45 USD   -0.21%
09:30pENTERGY : Louisiana Utilities Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
09:10pENTERGY : Texas Crews Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
08:35pENTERGY : Texas Continues Monitoring Barry
PU
Entergy : Texas Crews Preparing to Respond to Barry

07/11/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Texas Crews Preparing to Respond to Barry

07/12/2019

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Barry continues to develop over the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico. The latest projections indicate landfall will be in central Louisiana.

We continue to prepare for the potential impact of severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding as the storm system comes ashore. This includes bringing crews to areas that may be affected by severe weather.

Entergy Texas employees are gearing up to respond to the storm, and we ask that every customer take the appropriate action to prepare for this storm too.

Weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge from past storms are used to predict the estimated number of customers without power and the number of days needed to restore power.

Power is restored faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into your personal storm plan. Remember, safety first.

Once the storm passes, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 01:09:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 19 151 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,45x
Capitalization 20 720 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 103  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.61%20 764
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.52%100 327
ENEL27.40%73 505
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.86%65 255
IBERDROLA22.74%61 181
SOUTHERN COMPANY29.58%59 203
