Entergy Texas Crews Preparing to Respond to Barry

07/12/2019

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Barry continues to develop over the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico. The latest projections indicate landfall will be in central Louisiana.

We continue to prepare for the potential impact of severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding as the storm system comes ashore. This includes bringing crews to areas that may be affected by severe weather.

Entergy Texas employees are gearing up to respond to the storm, and we ask that every customer take the appropriate action to prepare for this storm too.

Weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge from past storms are used to predict the estimated number of customers without power and the number of days needed to restore power.

Power is restored faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into your personal storm plan. Remember, safety first.

Once the storm passes, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.