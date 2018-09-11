Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION
Entergy : Texas Keeping an Eye on Tropical Weather

09/11/2018

News Center > Entergy Texas Keeping an Eye on Tropical Weather

For Immediate Release

09/11/2018

As heavy rains and flash flooding soak Southeast Texas this week, Entergy Texas is also closely monitoring a tropical system near the Yucatan Peninsula that is predicted to land somewhere on the Texas coast.

Crews in Texas are on standby and will be ready to respond, if necessary. Entergy also is ensuring that additional supplies, including poles, transformers and other pole-top equipment, are on hand. Additional crews also could be called in, if necessary.

'The heavy rain we've already seen, as well as the potential for a tropical system brings challenges for restoration efforts, but we are preparing to respond as quickly as is safely possible,' said Allen East, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy Texas, Inc. 'Our preparations also include ensuring the safety of our employees, and we suggest that our customers also stay alert and be prepared.'

Stay prepared and informed

Entergy keeps customers informed about restoring power in several ways:

  • A free app is available for iPhone or Android at com.
  • Entergy's outage map shows where outages are located and gives information about restoration progress.
  • Customers can send and receive text messages about storm and restoration efforts. Signing up is easy: simply text REG to 368374.
  • The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation, restoration and other information that is regularly updated.

Customers are encouraged to follow us on social media on Twitter @EntergyTX and on facebook.com/EntergyTX.

While Entergy is preparing, it is important that customers prepare as well. Get helpful information about how you can prepare by visiting the Entergy StormCenter and the Storm Resources Page, located on the Public Utility Commission of Texas website.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergytexas.com

Twitter: @EntergyTX

Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX

Entergy Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 21:11:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 467 M
EBIT 2018 1 982 M
Net income 2018 917 M
Debt 2018 18 508 M
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 17,33
P/E ratio 2019 17,23
EV / Sales 2018 2,96x
EV / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capitalization 15 407 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 87,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION4.67%15 407
DUKE ENERGY CORP-2.14%58 634
DOMINION ENERGY-11.84%47 254
IBERDROLA-2.35%46 841
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.82%44 987
EXELON CORPORATION13.22%43 099
