MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Texas Named Business of the Quarter by Navasota Grimes County Chamber

07/22/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Texas Named Business of the Quarter by Navasota Grimes County Chamber

07/22/2019

Whether it's helping developers create new neighborhoods, assisting businesses find local properties for their next venture or simply keeping the lights on for residents, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce said Entergy Texas has been instrumental in helping to support the growing region.

For these efforts and more, Entergy Texas, Inc. was named the chamber's Business of the Quarter, an award given by the chamber's ambassadors.

Ana Cosino, chamber ambassador chair and publisher of the Navasota Examiner, said Entergy was nominated for the award by chamber ambassadors, who choose businesses for outstanding performance and lasting contributions.

'You guys were the perfect nominee for the award,' she said.

Attending the recent award presentation were members of the Navasota network, led by Line Supervisor Jason Baker.

'This is awesome. We're ecstatic to receive this award,' Baker said. 'Almost everybody who works here is home grown. What we want to do is give reliable power and keep the lights on. We are very thankful for this recognition.'

Kacee Kirschvink

Senior Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 21:24:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 887 M
EBIT 2019 2 042 M
Net income 2019 1 024 M
Debt 2019 19 667 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 19,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,42x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
Capitalization 20 948 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,22  $
Last Close Price 105,60  $
Spread / Highest target 8,90%
Spread / Average Target -0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION22.69%20 948
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.66%100 447
ENEL24.66%71 733
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.49%64 396
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.54%61 662
IBERDROLA21.29%60 293
