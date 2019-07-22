Insights > Entergy Texas Named Business of the Quarter by Navasota Grimes County Chamber

07/22/2019

Whether it's helping developers create new neighborhoods, assisting businesses find local properties for their next venture or simply keeping the lights on for residents, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce said Entergy Texas has been instrumental in helping to support the growing region.

For these efforts and more, Entergy Texas, Inc. was named the chamber's Business of the Quarter, an award given by the chamber's ambassadors.

Ana Cosino, chamber ambassador chair and publisher of the Navasota Examiner, said Entergy was nominated for the award by chamber ambassadors, who choose businesses for outstanding performance and lasting contributions.

'You guys were the perfect nominee for the award,' she said.

Attending the recent award presentation were members of the Navasota network, led by Line Supervisor Jason Baker.

'This is awesome. We're ecstatic to receive this award,' Baker said. 'Almost everybody who works here is home grown. What we want to do is give reliable power and keep the lights on. We are very thankful for this recognition.'