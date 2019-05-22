Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : Texas Wins Trusted Utility Business Award

05/22/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Texas Wins Trusted Utility Business Award

05/22/2019

Entergy Texas, Inc. has been named a Customer Champion in the Cogent Reports 2018 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer EngagementTM Business study.

Market Strategies-Morpace named 21 utilities as 2018 Business Customer Champions, an annual honor awarded to utilities that exhibit exceptional performance on Brand Trust, Service Satisfaction and Product Experience.

Entergy Texas obtained top industry scores on the study's Engaged Customer Relationship (ECR) index, which provides a 360-degree performance review of utility customer perceptions and experiences.

'Businesses already rate their utilities extremely high on operational satisfaction and are pushing back on the need for greater reliability and service if it is going to cost them more,' said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Market Strategies International-Morpace. 'Customers now link the success of their business to that of their local communities and would prefer their utility partners focus on building the communities they serve and developing programs that help businesses better manage their energy consumption.'

Click here to learn more and view the other customer champions.

Kacee Kirschvink

Senior Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 20:57:03 UTC
