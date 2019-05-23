Log in
Entergy : The Heat is On!

05/23/2019 | 03:48pm EDT

News Center > The Heat is On!

For Immediate Release

05/23/2019

Keep summer bills in check with energy-efficient solutions

JACKSON, Mississippi - The calendar may say there is still some time before the official start of summer, but the weather is changing quickly! Now is the time to prepare for sizzling temps and the impact they can have on your energy bill.

Seven simple steps can help you save energy and money without sacrificing comfort:

  • Get your A/C inspected to make sure your system is leak-free and operating as efficiently as possible. Don't forget about air filters; some units require monthly cleaning or replacing. Entergy Mississippi customers can get incentives of up to $125 with a tune-up through the Entergy Solutions program .
  • Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise your bill as much as 3%. If you crank down the A/C to a cooler 72 degrees, you've already increased your bill by 18%.
  • Buy a programmable thermostat. As energy use rises, costs also rise. (Get up to a $100 incentive on select advanced smart thermostats. )
  • Use fans to cool off, but remember - fans cool people, not rooms. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air, which helps you feel several degrees cooler. To save more energy, be sure to turn them off when you leave the room.
  • Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.
  • Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and duct work. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.
  • Visit com/savemoney to access a variety of energy-saving tips and calculators that will help you determine the best cost-cutting scenarios to suit your needs.

For customers struggling to pay their summer energy bills, Entergy helps low-income, disabled and elderly customers through its customer-assistance fund, The Power to Care, which is funded by Entergy employees, customers and shareholders, and administered by The Salvation Army.

In addition to The Power to Care, bill-payment assistance also is available through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information, visit Help for Paying Your Electric Bills.

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 450,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

-30-

entergy-mississippi.com

twitter.com/EntergyMS

facebook.com/EntergyMS

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 19:47:06 UTC
