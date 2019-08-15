Entergy : Thirteen Louisiana Students Awarded Entergy Community Power Scholarships

News Center > Thirteen Louisiana Students Awarded Entergy Community Power Scholarships

08/15/2019

Program recognizes academic excellence, commitment to community service

This fall, 13 Louisiana high school graduates will attend college with a little help from Entergy's Community Power Scholarship program.

The children of Entergy employees in Louisiana each received $5,000 in recognition of their community service, academic achievements, leadership and work experience.

The students are:

Samantha Bach , daughter of Steve Bach, coordinator/scheduler. Samantha plans to attend Nicholls State University to study nursing.

Alexandra Coco , daughter of Steve Coco, radiation protection technician. Alexandra plans to pursue a career as either a biomechanical or environmental science engineer.

Victoria Coco , daughter of Steve Coco, radiation protection technician. Victoria plans to pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist.

Julia Domino , daughter of Guy Domino, senior specialist, distribution automation. Julia plans to attend the University of New Orleans to study psychology.

Paige Donaldson , daughter of Stacy Donaldson, supervisor, service suite dispatch. Paige plans to major in kinesiology at Southeastern Louisiana University, then attend LSU Health New Orleans to study physical therapy.

Katie Eschete, daughter of Sherri Eschete, administrative assistant, gas distribution. Her plans for college are to attend Louisiana Tech University to study veterinary medicine.

Dylan Foster , son of Stacey Collinsworth, work management planner/scheduler. Dylan plans to become a general practitioner.

Sam Gibson , son of Nicole Chauppette, manager, automation. Sam plans to study accounting and attend law school.

Myka Lester, daughter of Al Lester, senior engineering assistant. Her plans are to pursue a degree in psychology.

Madelyn Mendoza, daughter of Jim Mendoza, operations trainer. Madelyn plans to pursue a degree in international studies.

Timothy Michael Ruffino, son of Tim Ruffino, lineman. Timothy will continue his studies at Louisiana State University where he plans to study to become a pitching or strength coach.

Delrick A. Urquhart, Jr. , son of Delrick A. Urquhart, Sr., senior lead analyst. Delrick will be attending Louisiana State University to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

Evan Wicker, son of Edward Wicker, legal, regulatory. Evan plans to pursue a career in medicine.

The community scholarship program supports Entergy's mission to provide value to customers, employees, communities and owners. The scholarship is a fundamental element in developing a pipeline of future talent in our workforce to expand economic development and meet customers' needs. Since 2003, company shareholders have contributed more than $2.7 million to 547 recipients for the one-time scholarship.

In 2018, Entergy shareholders provided $9.7 million in grants to support more than 700 nonprofit organizations that provide essential services and help build healthy, vibrant communities across Louisiana. Approximately 50 percent of the contributions went to support education and workforce development.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.