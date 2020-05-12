Entergy : Thompson, Garland, Johnson, Hartman Promoted into Customer Service Promotions

News Center > Thompson, Garland, Johnson, Hartman Promoted into Customer Service Promotions

For Immediate Release

05/12/2020

Contact David Lewis | | dlewis1@entergy.com | |

Entergy Arkansas has made several promotions within its customer service division recently.

Ventrell Thompson and James Garland were both promoted to customer service regional manager positions in the Little Rock office. They each oversee about half of the 15 customer service managers stationed throughout the Entergy Arkansas service territory.

Thompson began his Entergy career in 2002 in the billing department and later became a rate design analyst supporting regulatory filings for each of the Entergy operating companies. He joined the Arkansas regulatory affairs team as a project manager in 2012 and was promoted in 2018 to his previous role as manager of regulatory affairs, where he was responsible for coordinating regulatory filings with the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

Thompson has been awarded the Real Man of Service Award from the 100 Black Men of Greater Little Rock and was a member of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce Leadership Greater Little Rock Class XXXIII. Thompson received an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and an MBA from John Brown University.

Garland is a 35-year-employee of Entergy Arkansas who began his career with Arkansas Power and Light in 1984 as a customer service representative. He has held positions as regional marketing consultant, business office manager and account service manager before becoming a customer service manager in 2002. He has represented Entergy Arkansas in and around Little Rock, Hot Springs and Conway. Garland holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from Henderson State University and is the current vice-chairman of the university's foundation. He is a graduate of the Community Development Institute at UCA and Class XXIII of Leadership Greater Little Rock.

Michael Johnson was promoted to Customer Service Manager I in the Jacksonville office, and Jay Hartman was promoted to Customer Service Manager II in Little Rock.

Customer service managers are responsible for ensuring Entergy Arkansas customers receive the highest quality service to meet their evolving expectations. These managers provide account management services for larger commercial and industrial customers and engage with local municipal and county officials, economic development organizations, and other key stakeholders on issues import to the communities Entergy Arkansas serves.

Over a 30-year Entergy career, Johnson has worked in positions including commercial account executive, product sales representative and engineering assistant/customer service representative. He was recognized in 2012 by Edison Electric Institute as one of the industry's 'Outstanding Account Managers of the Year,' one of only four individuals selected biannually. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from University of California-Riverdale.

Hartman has held several management positions since 1989 with Entergy Arkansas, including manager of the major accounts department for Entergy Corporation and Resource and Operations. He is a member of the Little Rock Air Force Base and Camp Robinson Community Councils and is active in the North Little Rock, Maumelle, Jacksonville, Sherwood and Cabot Chambers of commerce. He is on the board of Visitors at University of Arkansas - Little Rock, the board of P.A.R.K (Positive Attitude Reaches Kids) and is an active member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Hartman also serves as chairman on the board of deacons and is an elder at Second Baptist Church. He is a Central Arkansas Water Board Commissioner.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

-30-

entergyarkansas.com

Twitter: @EntergyARK

Facebook.com/EntergyARK