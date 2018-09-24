Log in
Entergy : Tree Upkeep Earns Arbor Day Honor, Prevents Outages during Hurricane Season

0
09/24/2018 | 10:04pm CEST

Insights > Entergy's Tree Upkeep Earns Arbor Day Honor, Prevents Outages during Hurricane Season

09/24/2018

It's more than luck that earned Entergy Mississippi a Tree Line USA utility award for the 13th year in a row. The Arbor Day Foundation honor salutes the company's vegetation management practices that focus on proper tree pruning, planting and care.

Our work to keep branches and foliage away from the power grid helps prevent outages. Managing this growth is one of the more effective ways we keep the power flowing. It is especially important now that we are in the height of hurricane season.

Our crews trim 3,715 miles of lines in the 45 Mississippi counties we serve each year. These lines and poles are often in challenging terrain--from dry Delta soil to murky swamps and from rural towns to urban areas.

But as many problems as trees can cause for the energy grid, they are also a critical part of the landscape. Trees conserve energy and reduce demand for electricity - an important benefit to customers.

Proper tree care also:

  • promotes cleaner air and water,
  • increases property values and
  • improves the quality of life within our communities.

With proper care, education and proper planting, trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.

The Arbor Day Foundation award recognizes Entergy Mississippi for training our employees in tree care, educating customers about energy conservation and helping homeowners properly plant trees near utility lines.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 20:03:05 UTC
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
