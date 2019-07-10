Entergy : Tropical Cyclone Two Continues to Form in the Gulf

Insights > Tropical Cyclone Two Continues to Form in the Gulf

07/10/2019

According to the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to form by Thursday over the northern Gulf of Mexico. We are prepared for the possibility that this weather system may impact our region with severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding to the state.

We want you to be prepared, too.

We are continuously learning and improving from storm experiences. We are aware of the damage major storms have caused in recent years and are ready to take appropriate action before, during and following severe weather.

Based on previous storm responses and annual storm exercises, we are constantly updating and improving operations surrounding severe weather.

Facing severe weather can be extremely challenging; we're committed to minimizing the effects of a bad storm.

Weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge from past storms are used to predict the estimated number of customers without power and the number of days needed to restore power.

Power is restored faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest-hit areas may take longer, which should be factored into your personal storm plan. Remember, safety first.

Once the storm passes, we can fully assess the damage and will have more information to share.

Operation: Storm Ready is our internal process of continuous planning, preparation and training. And an early step, when facing a storm, is to prepare to bring in extra personnel to support the effort.

We've worked to storm-harden our system. From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to using steel transmission structures near the coast, elevating substations that might flood and installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.

Get Prepared

Preparation for potential severe weather is vital for us and you, our highly valued customers.

Above all, stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website for planning tools that can help guide you through the decisions you need to make.

Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should prepare to protect your home.

Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on-hand during severe weather.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms.

website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms. Safety is our core value and always comes first. Then, restoring power is the top priority and first order of business.

We assemble and organize the workforce needed to safely and quickly restore service to all our customers.

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Depending on the severity of the damage, it may take up to three days before we know how long until power is restored.

As safety is always the highest of priorities, and as we assess the damage, we'll begin restoring service where it is deemed sound to do so.