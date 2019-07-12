Entergy : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana

Insights > Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana

07/12/2019

South Louisiana is starting to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Barry. The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane. The greatest threat from Barry remains significant flooding over parts of southern Louisiana. We are prepared to respond to widespread outages from this weather system, which is currently forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding to the state.

After landfall and as soon as it is safe to do so, crews will immediately begin assessing damages and restoring power. This process could take several days depending on the severity of the storm impact. We encourage customers to keep safety top of mind while finalizing their preparations as this storm approaches Louisiana.

As of 3 p.m. today, our Louisiana workforce totals more than 2,800 workers, including more than 2,000 line and vegetation workers onsite and enroute.

Our gas distribution workforce is ready to respond to disruptions of gas delivery in our Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.

From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to using steel transmission structures, elevating substations that might flood and installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Once damage assessments are complete, we will be able to provide estimated restoration times.

Our employees are our greatest assets; we will keep our workers safe during a storm response.

When restoration starts, keep in mind that if you don't see us working near you, we may be working on another part of the electrical system that you can't see but must be repaired to get power to you.

Keep Safety Top Priority

Preparation for potential severe weather is vital for us and you, our highly valued customers.

Above all, stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.

Follow the orders from your local emergency response agencies. Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should prepare to protect your home.

Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on-hand during severe weather.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms.

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels: