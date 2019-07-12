Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/12 04:00:09 pm
103.97 USD   -0.46%
07:10pENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana
PU
04:45pBARRY UPDATE : Louisiana workforce totals over 2,800
PU
12:30pENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Insights > Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana

07/12/2019

South Louisiana is starting to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Barry. The storm is expected to make landfall on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane. The greatest threat from Barry remains significant flooding over parts of southern Louisiana. We are prepared to respond to widespread outages from this weather system, which is currently forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding to the state.

After landfall and as soon as it is safe to do so, crews will immediately begin assessing damages and restoring power. This process could take several days depending on the severity of the storm impact. We encourage customers to keep safety top of mind while finalizing their preparations as this storm approaches Louisiana.

As of 3 p.m. today, our Louisiana workforce totals more than 2,800 workers, including more than 2,000 line and vegetation workers onsite and enroute.

Our gas distribution workforce is ready to respond to disruptions of gas delivery in our Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.

From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to using steel transmission structures, elevating substations that might flood and installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Once damage assessments are complete, we will be able to provide estimated restoration times.

Our employees are our greatest assets; we will keep our workers safe during a storm response.

When restoration starts, keep in mind that if you don't see us working near you, we may be working on another part of the electrical system that you can't see but must be repaired to get power to you.

Keep Safety Top Priority

  • Preparation for potential severe weather is vital for us and you, our highly valued customers.
  • Above all, stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.
  • Follow the orders from your local emergency response agencies. Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should prepare to protect your home.
  • Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on-hand during severe weather.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms.
  • We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:
  • Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.
  • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text REG to 368374.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.
  • Follow us on Twitter.com @EntergyLa or facebook.com/EntergyLA .
  • Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).
  • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 23:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
07:10pENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry's Impact Already Being Felt in South Louisiana
PU
04:45pBARRY UPDATE : Louisiana workforce totals over 2,800
PU
12:30pENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry Update
PU
10:35aENTERGY : Louisiana Storm Team in Place
PU
10:15aENTERGY : Hundreds of Entergy Workers Ready to Weather Tropical Storm Barry
PU
01:25aENTERGY : Mississippi Prepares for Tropical Storm Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Louisiana Utilities Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Texas Crews Preparing to Respond to Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Texas Continues Monitoring Barry
PU
07/11ENTERGY : Tropical Storm Barry
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 19 151 M
Yield 2019 3,55%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 20 605 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 104  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.61%20 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC21.04%100 768
ENEL29.06%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.65%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.03%62 512
IBERDROLA22.43%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About