Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Two Entergy Employees Recognized as 'Nation's Best'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Insights > Two Entergy Employees Recognized as 'Nation's Best'

07/16/2019

Lawyers of Color named senior counsel Wajiha Rizvi and ​assistant general counsel Endya Delpit ​to its inaugural Nation'​s Best list for 2019 in the Southwest Region. ​

The Nation's Best recognizes lawyers for their exceptional accomplishments and strong commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Attorneys were chosen in six regions of the nation: Eastern, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southern, Southwest and Western.

Wajiha​ Rizvijoined Entergy more than seven years ago and performs regulatory legal work on behalf of Entergy Texas. She is chair of Entergy's Multicultural Employee Resource Group and of the company's legal department's diversity and inclusion council. She is also a member of legal's pro bono and community service committee.

Outside of Entergy, Rizvi is a mentor to two young women in underre​presented communities through Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Texas as well as GirlForward. She also works on pro bono voting rights and election law issues through the Texas Civil Rights Project's Voter Protection Task Force.

Rizvi earned a bachelor's degree in political science and her Juris Doctor from the University of Texas.

Endya Delpit began working for the company in 2001 in the litigation group but lef​t after her family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina. During her break in service, she worked at ExxonMobil where she handled commercial transactions in the upstream and downstream organizations and served on the pro bono committee.​ In 2017, she rejoined the company and now works in commercial transactions. She has also worked closely with Entergy's new innovation efforts and serves as the advisor to the company's leadership regarding political contributions.

Delpit earned her Juris Doctor from the Southern University Law Center where she was editor-in-chief of the law review. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Howard University.

Lawyers of Color is a nonprofit devoted to promoting diversity in the legal profession and advancing democracy and equality in marginalized communities. They also conduct research and studies regarding the intersection of the legal profession and social justice.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 22:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
06:20pENTERGY : Two Entergy Employees Recognized as 'Nation's Best'
PU
12:25pENTERGY : Sweating over high energy bills? entergy can help.
PU
12:00pENTERGY : Employee's Training Kicks in When Customer Yells, ‘Somebody Help..
PU
11:50aENTERGY : Mississippi Completes Barry Restoration Efforts
PU
11:45aENTERGY : Restoration continues in hardest hit areas impacted by Hurricane Barry
PU
10:05aENTERGY : Our Restoration Workforce Continues Making Significant Progress
PU
07/158 : 30 p.m. Update - Crews Make Significant Progress on Louisiana Restoration
PU
07/1510 : 30 a.m. Update - Crews Continue to Assess Damage and Restore Power in Louis..
PU
07/15ENTERGY : We Have More Than 4,000 Restoration Workers Restoring Power
PU
07/14ENTERGY : Restoration Efforts Continue Throughout Louisiana
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 881 M
EBIT 2019 2 062 M
Net income 2019 1 024 M
Debt 2019 19 144 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 20 806 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 104,47  $
Last Close Price 104,88  $
Spread / Highest target 9,65%
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION20.68%20 720
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.15%100 768
ENEL28.71%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.57%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.28%62 512
IBERDROLA22.03%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About