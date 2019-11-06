Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : Underground Boring Causes Power Outage at City Hall, Civil District Court

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 06:50pm EST

News Center > Underground Boring Causes Power Outage at City Hall, Civil District Court

For Immediate Release
Underground Boring Causes Power Outage at City Hall, Civil District Court

11/06/2019

Contact
Stephanie Pyle|504-670-3579|spyle1@entergy.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Entergy crews have confirmed that a non-Entergy contractor installing underground fiber optic cable in downtown New Orleans inadvertently bored into an electrical line knocking out power to City Hall and Civil District Court. The incident took place at approximately 1:00 this afternoon near the intersection of Poydras and Rampart Streets. The damage caused by the contractor was more severe than initially assessed and the current restoration time is midnight tonight.

Company officials have been in communication with representatives from the city, and crews will remain on site until repairs are completed. For further updates, please visit: www.entergy.com

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 23:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
06:50pENTERGY : Underground Boring Causes Power Outage at City Hall, Civil District Co..
PU
02:14pENTERGY : Partners with Port Gibson and Local Organizations to Give Back to the ..
PU
11/06ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/05ENTERGY : Management's financial discussion and analysis
AQ
11/04ENTERGY : Louisiana Completes Reliability Project in Southwest Louisiana
PU
11/01ENTERGY : Reports Third Quarter Earnings
AQ
10/31Entergy Mississippi Completes Purchase of Generating Station
DJ
10/31ENTERGY : Mississippi Acquires Choctaw County Generating Station
PU
10/30ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
10/30ENTERGY : Reports Third Quarter Earnings 10/30/2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 456 M
EBIT 2019 1 929 M
Net income 2019 1 021 M
Debt 2019 19 306 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,71x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
Capitalization 23 166 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 122,31  $
Last Close Price 116,35  $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION35.45%23 210
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.30.66%111 006
ENEL S.P.A.36.99%77 761
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.94%67 869
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.84%66 959
SOUTHERN COMPANY39.71%64 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group