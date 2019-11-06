Entergy : Underground Boring Causes Power Outage at City Hall, Civil District Court

News Center > Underground Boring Causes Power Outage at City Hall, Civil District Court

For Immediate Release

11/06/2019

Contact Stephanie Pyle | 504-670-3579 | spyle1@entergy.com

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Entergy crews have confirmed that a non-Entergy contractor installing underground fiber optic cable in downtown New Orleans inadvertently bored into an electrical line knocking out power to City Hall and Civil District Court. The incident took place at approximately 1:00 this afternoon near the intersection of Poydras and Rampart Streets. The damage caused by the contractor was more severe than initially assessed and the current restoration time is midnight tonight.

Company officials have been in communication with representatives from the city, and crews will remain on site until repairs are completed. For further updates, please visit: www.entergy.com

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 106,000 customers. The company is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Tags New Orleans