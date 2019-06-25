Log in
Entergy : Update - 4 p.m. - Entergy Louisiana Restoration Efforts for June 24 Storm

06/25/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

Insights > Update - 4 p.m. - Entergy Louisiana Restoration Efforts for June 24 Storm

06/25/2019

Outage Restoration Background

A line of severe thunderstorms packing strong winds, heavy rains and lightning struck Louisiana Monday, causing more than 37,500 customer outages at its peak. The storms hit North Louisiana the hardest. As of 4 p.m. today, approximately 1,738 North Louisiana customers remain without power. There is the potential for more outages as forecasts indicate possibly more severe weather throughout the remainder of the week.

Entergy Louisiana personnel continue to work as safely and quickly as possible with an additional 32 crews brought in to assist with restoration. The majority of customers who can accept power should be restored by 10 p.m. today. Customers in the hardest hit areas will be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.

The safety of both the public and our workers is our top priority, followed by a speedy restoration. The greatest danger during and after a storm is from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, KEEP YOUR DISTANCE, and do not attempt to move the power line. Report downed power lines and outages by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).

Customers can make sure their home or business is ready for power to be restored by checking outside for damage to their electrical equipment attached to their property. If the meter or any of the piping and wires on the outside wall is missing or looks damaged, customers should contact a licensed electrician to make repairs. The Entergy Storm Center has information to help customers identify damages.

North Louisiana Region

Entergy Louisiana crews are working safely to restore power as quickly as possible. Outages are widespread across North Louisiana with some of the most severe damage located in Ouachita, Bienville, Bossier, Red River, Union, Webster, Jackson, Winn, Claiborne, Caldwell, Grant, LaSalle, East Carroll, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Concordia, Richland, and Tensas parishes.

Ouachita Parish

Less than 50 customers remain without power across Ouachita Parish. Crews continue to make progress with restoration efforts and expect to have all customers who can accept power restored by 10 p.m. today.

Madison and East Carroll Parishes

Restoration crews continue to make progress and expect to have all customers who can accept power restored tonight, except 55 customers in East Carroll and Madison Parishes. These customers are located in isolated, hard to reach areas and are expected to have power restored by Wednesday, June 26.

Bienville, Bossier, Jackson, Lincoln, Red River, Union, Webster and Winn Parishes

Approximately 65 customers remain without power. Crews continue to restore power in a safe manner and expect to have all customers who can accept by restored tonight.

Caldwell, Grant and LaSalle Parishes

There are approximately 866 customers who remain without power across Caldwell, Grant and LaSalle parishes, with the most severe damage in Columbia, Jena, Midway and Olla. Crews expect to restore power to most customers tonight, while the remaining customers are expected to be restored by Wednesday, June 26.

Catahoula, Concordia, Franklin, Richland and Tensas Parishes

Approximately 200 customers remain without power. Crews continue to restore power in a safe manner, and expect to have all customers restored tonight, except for 75 customers around the Ferriday area in Concordia Parish. Those customers are expected to be restored by Wednesday, June 26.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 22:20:03 UTC
