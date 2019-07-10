Entergy : We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our customers to have a plan, too.

Insights > We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our customers to have a plan, too.
07/10/2019
Another storm is on the way. According to the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to form by Thursday over the northern Gulf of Mexico. We are prepared for the possibility that this weather system could bring severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding.
The New Orleans area is experiencing severe weather in advance of the tropical cyclone. Already, company workers are busy restoring service to the nearly 20,000 customers currently experiencing outages in Louisiana.
We are continuously learning and improving from storm experiences.
We are aware of the damage major storms have caused in recent years and are ready to take appropriate action before, during and following severe weather.
Based on previous storm responses and annual storm exercises, we are constantly updating and improving operations surrounding severe weather.
Operation: Storm Ready is our internal process of continuous planning, preparation and training. And an early step, when facing a storm, is to prepare to bring in extra personnel to support the effort.
We've worked to storm-harden our system. From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to using steel transmission structures near the coast, elevating substations that might flood and installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.
We want you to be prepared, too. Click here for preparation tips.
