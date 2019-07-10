Entergy : We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our customers to have a plan, too.

Insights > We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our customers to have a plan, too.

Another storm is on the way. According to the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to form by Thursday over the northern Gulf of Mexico. We are prepared for the possibility that this weather system could bring severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding.