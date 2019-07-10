Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Entergy : We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our customers to have a plan, too.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

Insights > We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our customers to have a plan, too.

07/10/2019

Another storm is on the way. According to the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to form by Thursday over the northern Gulf of Mexico. We are prepared for the possibility that this weather system could bring severe thunderstorms, strong winds, heavy rains, higher tides and coastal flooding.

  • The New Orleans area is experiencing severe weather in advance of the tropical cyclone. Already, company workers are busy restoring service to the nearly 20,000 customers currently experiencing outages in Louisiana.
  • We are continuously learning and improving from storm experiences.
    • We are aware of the damage major storms have caused in recent years and are ready to take appropriate action before, during and following severe weather.
    • Based on previous storm responses and annual storm exercises, we are constantly updating and improving operations surrounding severe weather.
    • Operation: Storm Ready is our internal process of continuous planning, preparation and training. And an early step, when facing a storm, is to prepare to bring in extra personnel to support the effort.
    • We've worked to storm-harden our system. From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to using steel transmission structures near the coast, elevating substations that might flood and installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.
  • We want you to be prepared, too. Click here for preparation tips.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 16:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:43pENTERGY : We have plans in place for reacting to severe weather. We urge our cus..
PU
11:33aENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership
PU
10:33aENTERGY : Thank a Lineworker on July 10
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Honored to Be the Wife of a Lineman
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Rankin County
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Nuclear Manager Using Skills to Foster Workforce Development, Diversit..
PU
07/09ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Adams County; Fourteen counti..
AQ
07/09ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Greater Grenada Partnership; ..
AQ
07/08ENTERGY : Mississippi Awards Excellerator Grant to Adams County
PU
07/08ENTERGY : Proud to Be a Lineman Family
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 002 M
Net income 2019 1 027 M
Debt 2019 19 151 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 20 679 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 103  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 10,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION21.26%20 698
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.76%99 671
ENEL27.06%72 953
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.59%65 291
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.46%62 504
IBERDROLA22.46%61 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About