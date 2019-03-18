Log in
Entergy : Wins Pro Patria Award from the U.S. Department of Defense

03/18/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Insights > Entergy Wins Pro Patria Award from the U.S. Department of Defense

03/18/2019

Entergy's commitment to its veterans and active-duty service members has once again been recognized.

The company won the 2019 Pro Patria Award from the U.S. Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve in Louisiana. Entergy has also been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

Both awards recognize employers who show outstanding support for those serving in the National Guard and reserves. Approximately 150 Entergy employees serve in the guard or reserves.

Pro Patria Award

The Pro Patria Award recognizes employers who promote a supportive work environment for employees in the guard and reserves.

ESGR state committees present the award annually to one small, one large and one public sector employer in their state. The Louisiana ESGR recognized Entergy in the large business category.

Freedom Award

The Freedom Award, the highest honor given by the Department of Defense's ESGR, recognizes employers for their outstanding support for guard and reserve members.

Entergy is one of 135 semifinalists selected by ESGR state committees from 2,415 submissions. Thirty finalists will be announced this summer from which the ESGR National Selection Board will select up to 15 employers to receive the award.

Entergy's Veterans Employee Resource Group

Members of the Veterans ERG nominated Entergy for the Freedom Award by recounting the company's actions and reputation as a military-friendly employer. ERG members play a key role in this effort by supporting the unique needs of our veteran and active-duty employees.

Awards and Recognitions

Entergy has been recognized with numerous ESGR awards over the years, including the 2009 Above and Beyond Award, the 2010 and 2016 Pro Patria awards, and many Statement of Support and Patriot Awards. Entergy was also a semifinalist for the Freedom Award in 2010 and 2016.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:09:08 UTC
