ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)

ENTERGY CORPORATION (ETR)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Entergy : Winter Weather is On the Way

01/28/2019

News Center > Winter Weather is On the Way

For Immediate Release

01/28/2019

JACKSON, Mississippi - Parts of Mississippi will experience freezing temperatures this week, as widespread subzero cold grips much of the nation. Although many people associate hot temperatures with a rise in their electricity bill, very cold temperatures can also cause higher bills. That is why energy efficiency is important year-round.

It takes more energy to keep a home comfortable at 68 degrees when its 25 degrees outside than when temperatures are more moderate. The bigger the difference between inside and outside temperatures, the more energy is used, which affects your bill.

Steps you can take to help save money on winter energy bills include:

  • Seal air leaks. Install weather stripping around doors, windows and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside of your home or business.
  • Adjust the thermostat. Grab a sweater or blanket to stay warm and set the thermostat to 68 degrees. Every degree higher can add 3 percent to your bill.
  • Conserve hot water. Wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket from a local home improvement stores and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium.
  • Keep doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.
  • Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter. This helps keep the cold air from blowing down on you.
  • Keep the air circulating. Don't block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.
  • Leverage the sun. During the day, open curtains and blinds to let in warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.
  • Check out energy-efficiency programs. Visit the Entergy Solutions website for energy assessments and rebates on a variety of energy-efficient appliances and upgrades.

For customers struggling to pay their energy bills, Entergy has programs to help. For example, Entergy's The Power to Care program, funded by employees, customers and shareholders, is designed to help elderly and disabled low-income customers with their bills. In addition, local agencies may be able to help. Visit the Help for Paying Your Electric Bills section of Entergy's website.

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 449,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergy-mississippi.com

twitter.com/EntergyMS

facebook.com/EntergyMS

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:08:01 UTC
