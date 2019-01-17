Log in
01/17 01:49:08 pm
86.24 USD   -0.19%
Entergy : Winter Weather is Right Around the Corner

01/17/2019

Insights > Winter Weather is Right Around the Corner

01/17/2019

BATON ROUGE, La - While you may be wearing a T-shirt on Saturday, you'll need cold-weather gear by Sunday morning. Parts of Louisiana could see temperatures drop to the 20s overnight.

Most of us typically associate the heat of summer with a rise in energy bills. Here in Louisiana, Entergy encourages you to remember that very cold temperatures also can cause higher bills, which is why energy efficiency is important year-round.

'It takes more energy to keep a home comfortable at 68 degrees when its 25 degrees outside than when temperatures are more moderate,' said Melonie Stewart, vice president of distribution operations for Louisiana. 'The bigger the difference between inside and outside temperatures, the more energy is used, which affects your bill.'

Steps you can take to help save money on winter energy bills include:

  • Seal air leaks. Install weather stripping around your doors, windows and any location where there may be a path between the inside and outside of your home or business.
  • Adjust the thermostat. Grab a sweater or blanket to stay warm and set the thermostat to 68 degrees. Every degree higher can add three percent to your bill.
  • Conserve hot water. Wrap your electric water heater with a water heater blanket that can be found at local home improvement stores and set the thermostat to 120 degrees or medium.
  • Keep all doors and windows closed. Constant traffic will let out the warm air, forcing your heater to work harder to keep the room at the set temperature.
  • Ensure fans are turning the right way. Fans should be run at a low speed clockwise during the winter. This helps keep the cold air from blowing down on you.
  • Keep the air circulating. Don't block heat registers or air returns with curtains or furniture.
  • Leverage the sun. During the day, open your curtains and blinds to let in the warm sunlight. Close them at night to reduce heat loss.
  • Entergy SolutionsMarketplace - Entergy Louisiana residential customers can purchase energy efficient products that could help reduce energy bills on the Entergy Solutions Marketplace (entergysolutionsla.com). In addition, customers may qualify for rebates and incentives that will make homes more energy efficient.

'For customers struggling to pay their winter energy bills, we have programs to help,' said Stewart. 'For example, Entergy's The Power to Care program, funded by employees, customers and shareholders, is designed to help elderly and disabled low-income customers with their bills. In addition, local agencies may be able to help. We encourage you to learn more at the Help for Paying Your Electric Bills section of our website.'

With operations in southern, central and northeastern Louisiana, Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to nearly 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 18:18:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 570 M
EBIT 2018 1 993 M
Net income 2018 864 M
Debt 2018 17 687 M
Yield 2018 4,16%
P/E ratio 2018 19,79
P/E ratio 2019 17,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 15 651 M
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 90,2 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION0.66%15 651
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.19%60 787
DOMINION ENERGY-3.61%51 871
IBERDROLA-1.42%51 522
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.72%48 224
EXELON CORPORATION1.55%44 289
